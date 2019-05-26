Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class will be held from 1:15-2:15 p.m. May 28 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Baby Care and Safety Class
A Baby Care and Safety Class will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 28 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. Ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s
• Punta Gorda Care Partner Support Group, (Open Discussion and Support for Care Partners) from 10-11:30 a.m. June 4 at The BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop, 2705 Tamiami Trail #413, Punta Gorda.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30-3 p.m. June 5 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road.
• Venice Parkinson’s Wellness Club, LSVT BIG — Strategies to Enhance Balance and Stability presented by Margherita Charania, Physical Therapist from 10-11:30 a.m. June 6 at Jacaranda Trace Assisted Living, 2nd Floor Classroom, 3600 William Penn Way, Venice.
• Port Charlotte Parkinson’s Support Group (Sharing and Support for people with Parkinson’s and their families) from 1:30-3 p.m. June 11 at Murdock Baptist Church: Student Center, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• North Port Parkinson’s Wellness Club, LSVT BIG — Stategies to Enhance Balance and Stability, presented by Karen Foust, Physical Therapist from 1:30-3 p.m. June 12 at Sarasota Memorial Health Care Center, North Port Medical Plaza, 2nd Floor, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30-3 p.m. June 19 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Englewood Parkinson’s Support Group, (Sharing and Support for people with Parkinson’s and their families) from 10-11:30 a.m. June 21 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW, (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour from 1:30-3 p.m. June 26 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Discussion Group (Open forum and Sharing) with guest speaker Dr. Daniel Stein, Neurology of Cannabis, from 3-4:30 p.m. June 27 at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Venice Care Partner Support Group with Ellen Schaller, NCF Care Advisor (Open Forum and Sharing) from 3-4:30 p.m. June 27. Please note location change to: IHOP, 4369 Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners Breakout Groups from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 28 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
For a full listing of Neuro Challenge programs and services, visit www.neurochallenge.org.
Bank offers free stroke education
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is offering free stroke-risk education assessments at Charlotte State Bank & Trust. These one-on-one consultations will take place at bank offices from 2-4 p.m. according to the following schedule:
• May 29: Punta Gorda, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
• June 12: North Port, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port
While the assessments are free, reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Consult-A-Nurse 941-624-4441. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seen as time permits. Residents are invited to sign up and attend the free course at their closest bank office. One of Fawcett’s stroke-specialized nurses will meet attendees in private sessions to discuss risk factors and how to reduce them.
Chronic Pain Self-Management workshops
Would you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health has announced a free six-week workshop, titled “Chronic Pain Self-Management” — a research-based program developed by Stanford University.
Information presented in the workshop can help you become empowered to improve your quality of life. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.”
The session will be held 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning June 4 at The Sanctuary Outpatient Center, 8060 Colonial Center Drive, Fort Myers. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information, call 239-343-9264.
‘More Than Sad’
A program called “More Than Sad: Teen Depression” takes place from 10 a.m. to noon June 4 at the Morgan Family Community Center, North Port. It teaches teens “to recognize the signs of depression in themselves and others, challenges the stigma surrounding depression and demystifies the treatment process.” Register by sending an email to: amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
‘Dog About Town’
Suncoast Humane Society along with Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host Dog About Town (dog handler volunteers and adoptable dogs) and handmade blanket sales for donation and SHS marketing table from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8. For more information, contact Activity Director, Victoria Naekel at victoria.naekel@greystonehealth.com or call 941-624-5966.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers class
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) is partnering with Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., to offer a free six-week program, Powerful Tools for Caregivers in Port Charlotte. The six-week workshop continues through June 11. The class is designed to help family caregivers better take care of themselves while also caring for a loved one with an illness or disability. Advance registration is required. Workshops will be presented on six consecutive Tuesdays from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call Sherry Young at the Area Agency on Aging’s Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337 or email sherry.young@aaaswfl.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl, or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email: kaheldman@alz.org.
Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. Visit with health and wellness experts at their informative booths, located on the Village promenade. Register to win great prizes. Free samples and screenings. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://www.fishville.com.
Hope PACE seeking volunteers
Do you have a caring heart and time to share? Hope PACE, a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly that helps aging adults live independently in our community, is seeking volunteers for its Port Charlotte Care Center.
Volunteers may be asked to talk and socialize with individuals in Hope’s care, organize fun games and activities, assist with crafts or special projects, help with meals and snacks, or offer administrative support to on-site staff.
Before helping at the Hope PACE Care Center, volunteers will receive an in-depth orientation session. Volunteers must be at least 14 years or older. Call 239-415-7217 or visit www.HopeHCS.org/volunteer for more information about volunteer opportunities.
To learn more about Hope Healthcare programs, including Hope Kids Care, Hope PACE, Hope Palliative Care and the Hope Parkinson Program, call 239-482-4673 or visit www.HopeHCS.org.
LOUD Crowd classes
The LOUD Crowd classes meet every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Universal Fitness, 1544 Rio De Janeiro Ave, Punta Gorda. No fee. New member are requested to contact 941-204-1515 prior to attending for the first time.
The LOUD Crowd is a weekly speech class for individuals with Parkinson’s disease who have previously undergone speech therapy. For more information contact Mary Spremulli, at 941-204-1515 or email info@voiceaerobicsdvd.com.
Voice Aerobics class
Sponsored by Neurochallenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Voice Aerobics with Mary Spremulli is held the fourth Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Peace River Presbyterian Center, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. Voice Aerobics is a whole body voice strengthening program combining voice practice with movement. The class provides education about speech and voice changes associated with Parkinson’s, an introduction to vocal function exercises, and a setting for social interaction, support, and communication. There is no fee for classes.
No prior speech therapy is required to join, and classes will focus on: vocal function exercise, speech practice, and methods to improve communication for people living with Parkinson’s. To learn more, call 941-204-1515.
Tobacco cessation seminars
Englewood Community Hospital offers free monthly tobacco cessation seminars. The Tools to Quit program will provide information about the effects of tobacco use, the benefits of quitting, and will assist you in developing your own quit plan. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy, but finding help should be. With the new Quit Your Way program, the Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program is making it easier for tobacco users in the state to access the free and proven-effective resources available to all Floridians. They have expanded their resources offering tobacco users interested in quitting access to free tools, including a starter kit of nicotine replacement patches, Text2Quit, email tips and a quit guide.
Englewood Community Hospital offers the Group Quit seminars on the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Englewood Community Hospital cafeteria conference room. If you or a loved one is ready to quit your way, please register by calling 866-534-7909.
‘Minding Our Elders’
Join Karen Hallenbeck, Senior Living Advisor, Writer, Executive Director and Host of “Minding Our Elders,” is on the air at 11 a.m. every other Monday on WCCF 1580am.
Seventeen years as an Executive Director of Assisted Living Memory Care Communities has given Karen the expertise and empathy to assist families in their journey through senior living. Topics on “Minding Our Elders” will include how to choose the “right” community for your loved one, transitioning at a community, what legal issues should be completed, common questions about placement or how families can endure the emotional impact of caring for their loved one.
You can share your story or make comments during the show by calling in at 941-206-1580 or go to www.wccfam.com for the “Minding Our Elders” blog.
Free bike rides
Free bicycle rides are offered at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday. All riders are welcome. Helmet is required. The rides depart from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-2263
Friendship Centers need volunteers in North Port
The Friendship Centers currently has a volunteer opening for Friendship at Home Volunteers in North Port. The Friendship at Home program matches volunteers with isolated seniors through telephone reassurance, the friendly visitor program and supportive intervention. Volunteers go through a background check and screening process. Training is provided.
If you enjoy working with older adults and would be interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Robert Rogers at rrogers@friendshipcenters.org or 941-556-3223.
SHINE seeks volunteers
The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program is currently recruiting volunteers to help Medicare beneficiaries in Charlotte County. SHINE is a free, unbiased Medicare and health insurance information, counseling, and assistance program whose specially-trained volunteers assist seniors in making informed health care decisions.
Currently, the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida supports more than 50 dedicated SHINE volunteers who provide services to aged and disabled Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers, and families. However, as the number of Medicare beneficiaries needing assistance increases, the need for volunteers increases, too.
A SHINE volunteer can serve in many different capacities. Volunteers provide Medicare and health insurance information, counseling and assistance in person or over the phone, delivers educational presentations or speeches, distributes educational and promotional materials in your community, provides training and leadership to other volunteers, or assists with general program support. Assignments are matched to the skills and interests of each volunteer.
The Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida supports its volunteers through a network of paid staff and volunteer coordinators. The Department of Elder Affairs provides training and technical assistance. Volunteers also receive local mentoring and support from the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida.
The rewards for volunteer service are plentiful. Since the Program’s inception in 1993, SHINE volunteers have helped Florida elders and their caregivers save millions of dollars, and they have brought peace of mind to those who needed guidance in understanding and accessing health insurance options.
To inquire about volunteer opportunities or to request SHINE services in your community, contact the local Elder Helpline toll-fee a 1-866-413-5337. For more information, you may also call 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337), or visit us online at www.floridashine.org.
Blood pressure
Free blood pressure screenings are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Knock out Parkinson’s
This boxing program improves strength, fitness, hand-eye coordination, balance and agility aimed at helping Parkinson’s patients. Taught by a certified USA Boxing coach, the program is offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Charlotte Harbor Boxing Club (24710 Sandhill Blvd, Unit 803, near the Kings Highway exit of Interstate 75). Space is limited. Call 239-292-9230, www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/ or www.facebook.com/CharlotteHarborBoxingGymnasium/ for more information.
Mental health program
Venice United Church of Christ is sponsoring a series of informational programs, on the fourth Thursday of the month, on the subject of mental health issues. The public is invited and there is no charge. Plan to join us in Naar Hall on the church campus at 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. For additional information contact the church office at 941-493-6741.
Eye, ear care
The four Lions Clubs in the area offer eye exams, eye glasses and uninsured surgeries to prevent blindness in individuals with vision impairments. Those living in Punta Gorda can contact Bill Ringelstein at 941-637-9979; those in Port Charlotte can contact Terri Smith at 941-391-1203; in Englewood, contact Gary Nieskes at 941-786-7778; and in North Port contact Penny Gregrich at 941-740-2860.
The Punta Gorda Lions Foundation has received funding to provide hearing exams and hearing aids to those anywhere in Charlotte County who need assistance with hearing problems. To determine eligibility, please contact Bill Ringelstein, Punta Gorda Lions at 941-637-9979.
Respite care
Join “A Special Place” a Burnt Store Presbyterian Church program for seniors and those with memory loss. This group respite program offers high quality day care for Alzheimer’s and other dementia clients while providing necessary time off for their caregivers. The program is held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. every Thursday (except holidays) at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda
Volunteers are always welcome. Please contact us if you would like to get more information on how to become a volunteer.
Donations of craft materials, games, videos and other program supplies are always appreciated. Donations can be made at the church office.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Online parenting class
Bayfront Baby Place at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte recently expanded its offering of educational resources for new parents. During their stay at Bayfront Baby Place, new moms (and dads) have been able to enjoy educational programming in their room on the television network, The Newborn Channel. Now, patients can also access this programming online and on mobile devices.
The Newborn Channel offers several informative programs on topics such as newborn, infant, and mom care, siblings and family life, and work-life balance.
For more information on how to access The Newborn Channel online programming, call 941-637-2497.
Pulmonary diet nutrition class
A free pulmonary diet nutrition class will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Seating is limited so call 941-637-2497 to register.
Cardiac diet nutrition class
A free cardiac diet nutrition class will be held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is required by calling 941-637-2497.
CHAT forums
The Englewood Community Health Action Team meets at 9 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The meetings allow social services, nonprofits and churches to network.
