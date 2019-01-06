Englewood Community Care Clinic partners with Lions Foundation to provide diabetic retinopathy screenings
The Englewood Community Care Clinic is partnering with The Lions Foundation to provide diabetic retinopathy screenings for patients at 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, at its new location at 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
The volunteer-based Englewood Community Care Clinic serves residents of Charlotte and Sarasota counties who are 18 to 64 years old and have no health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, and whose household income falls at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. To date the clinic volunteers have seen over 3,000 patients since it opened in 2011.
Diabetic retinopathy is the most common diabetic eye disease and a leading cause of blindness in American adults. It is caused by changes in the blood vessels of the retina. Diabetics may not notice changes to their vision at first but, over time, diabetic retinopathy can get worse and cause vision loss. “All diabetics should be screened on a regular basis and The Lions Foundation will provide the screening at no cost to the patient,” said Beth Harrison, Englewood Community Care Clinic Executive Director.
Retinopathy screenings will be offered by The Lions Foundation every two weeks as long as demand for the service exists. For more information, contact Beth Harrison, Executive Director, at 941-681-3765 or email englewoodcare clinic@verizon.net.
The clinic is open on Mondays and Thursdays, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
‘Who Will Win?’
“Who Will Win?” will be presented by Chelsea Place Senior Care from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, at 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Information will be provided about the benefits of home care versus senior day care. Free food and drinks will be offered. For more information or to RSVP, call 941-787-0687.
Helping Kids with Cancer Radiothon
Tune in to Cat Country 107.1 FM on Jan. 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on this day of giving and make a pledge to the 16th annual “Helping Kids with Cancer” Radiothon supporting Barbara’s Friends — Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Fund.
Mel’s Diner once again serves as the presenting sponsor for the Radiothon which will be broadcast from Mel’s Diner in Fort Myers. Visit any Mel’s Diner location and enjoy a special breakfast for just a $5 donation with proceeds benefiting the Radiothon. Become an “Angel” for a donation of $300 ($25/month) and receive a $100 Mel’s Diner gift card as a thank you when you donate at any Mel’s Diner location.
Call 1-866-609-5437 during the Radiothon or anytime to make your pledge. Call 239-214-0898 for details.
Get Out and Play program
Winter tennis is gearing up. As the new year begins, the Get Out and Play program of Easy On Easy Off format is fitting right in with the Masters, Adult and Jr clinics as well as the adaptive clinics ( deaf-hard of hearing, blind-sight impaired and wheelchair). The courts are at the Rotonda Community Park, 100 Blvd. East and Parade in Rotonda West. Rackets and balls are provided, no fee or registration required. Up coming clinic on Jan. 12 will be Adaptives and a special free Adult clinic at 10 a.m., then every other week. All Saturdays will also have open drop-in play from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Events Presented by teaching pros Pete Zeeh, Art Richards and are sponsored by USTA Florida, OnCourt OFF Court Dallas Texas, Wendy Wendell OD consultant K&K Eye Center, in cooperation with West Charlotte County. For more information, call 941-698-9480 USTA Florida Masters Tennis Ambassador.
Speaker Series: Author of ‘Proteinaholic’
As part of the National Speakers’ Series, Lee Health is pleased to present Dr. Garth Davis, nationally recognized author, speaker and medical director of the Mission Hospital Weight Management Program, Asheville, North Carolina. Dr. Davis is the author of ‘Proteinaholic’ and will speak about how our obsession with protein is killing us and what we can do about it. He attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine graduating in the top 10 percent. He completed his residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In Houston, TX, he established The Davis Clinic and was assistant professor of surgery at University of Texas-Houston. Dr. Davis is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He is boarded in medical management of obesity. Dr. Davis is a recognized expert in initial bariatric procedures as well as revisional bariatric surgery
The free talk is open to the public and will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12, at the First Christian Church, 2061 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. Please register for this event at LeeHealth.org/classes. If you have questions or want more information, call 239-424-3234.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
More Than Weight Loss
Join Chrisanna Harrington, dietitian and counselor for a discussion on “more than weight loss.” Understand how the food we eat can impact our health. She explains why people crave sweets and have difficulty losing weight
Anyone who is thinking about dieting, weight loss surgery or has been advised by their doctor to lose weight should hear this lecture.
Find out how you can never diet again on Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-787-3525 to reserve your seat.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Health Fair
Elite Training & Fitness, 946 Tamiami Trail #204, Port Charlotte will be holding a health fair from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 17. There will be free chair massages, blood pressure screening, glucose screening, hearing screening and video otoscopy exams, balance testing, posture and movement screening, raffle prizes, drawings, free refreshments and more. For more information, call 941-286-3475.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s
• Port Charlotte Parkinson’s Support Group with Courtnie Giddens (Open Forum and Sharing); Jan. 8 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at Murdock Baptist Church 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• North Port Parkinson’s Wellness Club: “PD 101: Frequently Asked Questions” (with Carisa Campanella); Jan. 9 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at SMH North Port, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road.
• Annual Parkinson’s Symposium with special guest Wissam Deeb, M.D.: Beyond the Shakes: Discussion of the Non-Motor Aspects of Parkinson’s Disease and special guest Irene Malaty, M.D.: Hospitalization and Parkinson’s Disease: What You need to Know HealthFit; Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at 5880 Rand Blvd., Sarasota.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Nafi Cunningham from Tidewell: “Transitioning from In Home Care to Hospice;” Parkinson’s Power Hour with Courtnie Giddens; Jan. 16 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at Neuro Challenge North Port, 5600 Peace River Road.
• Englewood Parkinson’s Support Group (open forum and sharing); Jan. 18 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church 401 S. Broadway.
• Special Event: North Port “Medical Cannabis: An Evolving Approach to Parkinson’s Care” (special guests: Dr. Sera Balderston and Dr. Timothy Hoffmeister: Point Lumineux); Jan. 21 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at Neuro Challenge North Port, 5600 Peace River Road. (RSVP To Courtnie is required)
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing); Parkinson’s Power Hour with Courtnie Giddens; Jan. 23 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Neuro Challenge North Port, 5600 Peace River Road.
• Voice Aerobics (with Mary Spremulli, SLP); Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Venice Care Partner Support Group (Open Forum and Sharing); Movers and Shakers PD Discussion Group with Dr. John Moore: “Discussion the Cognitive and Behavioral Symptoms of Parkinson’s;” Jan. 24 from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd.
• Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group: “Tips for Living Well with Parkinson’s Disease” (with Jane Masterson and Ed Smith); Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Punta Gorda Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St.
For a full listing of Neuro Challenge programs and services, visit www.neurochallenge.org.
4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon
Join in for the 4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, where you can ‘Pedal for a Purpose!’ This indoor cycling event is a fundraiser for the YMCA Children & Families Scholarship fund and programs. You can choose to spin from one to four hours. Enjoy team teaching, fun music, giveaways and great food all while enjoying a view of beautiful Charlotte Harbor. The cost is $25 per hour or $75 for all four hours. You do not need to be a Y member and there is no experience necessary. Sign-up online at runsignup.com/race/fl/puntagorda/spinathon or in person at the Punta Gorda or Franz Ross YMCA. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email gmarinari@skyymca.org.
Englewood Lions Club to host flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market the second Sunday of every month through March, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
GriefShare Program
If you have lost a loved one or know of someone who has and have concerns/questions, we invite you to join our GriefShare Program on Sundays through March 31, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Contact Holy Trinity Lutheran office at 941-625-5262 with questions or sign up at griefshare.org.
Ride for Tiny Town
Ride for Tiny Town, a celebration ride for the Arcadia community of 2019 will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 9. The start and finish line is at the Mosaic Arena in Arcadia. Bicyclists from around Florida are invited to participate with 15, 30, and 60 mile routes. The ride is fully supported with periodic rest stops and sag vehicles.
Ride pre-registration is only $40, ride day registration $50. Participants can preregister online at ridefortinytown.com or by sending name, address, phone, email, and $40 to Ride for Tiny Town, 1144 NW Peace Point Drive, Arcadia, Florida 34266.
Bucs on the Run 5K Run/Walk
The annual Bucs on the Run 5K run and fun walk will be held on Feb. 23. Proceeds benefit the student activities account. Register early for a discounted rate and try to be one of the first 200 to register to receive an official run day long sleeve dry-fit shirt. Registration by Feb. 28 is $25 for adults, $25 youth (under 18). Day of race is $30 adults/$25 youth. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Race start at 8 a.m. Register at www.runsignup.com. For more information, contact Coach Winkler at gwinkler@fsw.edu.
Storybook Ball announced
NBC-2 anchor Kellie Burns will be the honoree at the 25th Annual Storybook Ball benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities® Southwest Florida on Feb. 23, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs. The theme for the evening will be an interpretation of “Coco,” a celebration of family, music and Mexican culture.
In resort evening attire, guests will be entertained by a Mariachi band while enjoying cocktails and a silent auction at 6 p.m. Dinner and dancing to Karibbean Groove will follow, along with a live auction. All proceeds support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida in its mission to create, find and support programs that directly impact the health and well-being of children and their families.
For more information about tickets and a variety of sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amy Blanco at 239-437-0202 or visit our website at www.rmhcswfl.org.
Charlotte County “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2019
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2019 from March 2-31. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for senior citizens. The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various county recreation facilities and parks. Registration is now open. Additional information is available at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood and on our website www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Registration deadline for games shirt is Feb. 8. For more information, contact Padmini Sooknanan at 941-681-3742 or Padmini.Sooknanan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
American Cancer Society seeks participation in Relay For Life of Charlotte County
American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of Charlotte County on April 6, at Laishley Park. Be part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival. American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with us and cancer patients and those supporting them.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.
This year, an estimated 1.3 million people in the U.S. will participate in more than 2,000 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Funds raised support the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo. By joining the Relay For Life event, you can help attack cancer from every angle. To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit RelayForLife.org/charlottecountyfl.
ONGOING Hope PACE seeking volunteers
Do you have a caring heart and time to share? Hope PACE, a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly that helps aging adults live independently in our community, is seeking volunteers for its Port Charlotte Care Center.
Volunteers may be asked to talk and socialize with individuals in Hope’s care, organize fun games and activities, assist with crafts or special projects, help with meals and snacks, or offer administrative support to on-site staff.
Before helping at the Hope PACE Care Center, volunteers will receive an in-depth orientation session. Volunteers must be at least 14 years or older. Call 239-415-7217 or visit www.HopeHCS.org/volunteer for more information about volunteer opportunities.
To learn more about Hope Healthcare programs, including Hope Kids Care, Hope PACE, Hope Palliative Care and the Hope Parkinson Program, call 239-482-4673 or visit www.HopeHCS.org.
LOUD Crowd classes
The LOUD Crowd classes meet every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Universal Fitness, 1544 Rio De Janeiro Ave, Punta Gorda. No fee. New member are requested to contact 941-204-1515 prior to attending for the first time.
The LOUD Crowd is a weekly speech class for individuals with Parkinson’s disease who have previously undergone speech therapy. For more information contact Mary Spremulli, at 941-204-1515 or email info@voiceaerobicsdvd.com.
Voice Aerobics class
Sponsored by Neurochallenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Voice Aerobics with Mary Spremulli is held the fourth Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Peace River Presbyterian Center, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. Voice Aerobics is a whole body voice strengthening program combining voice practice with movement. The class provides education about speech and voice changes associated with Parkinson’s, an introduction to vocal function exercises, and a setting for social interaction, support, and communication. There is no fee for classes.
No prior speech therapy is required to join, and classes will focus on: vocal function exercise, speech practice, and methods to improve communication for people living with Parkinson’s. To learn more, call 941-204-1515.
Monthly Tobacco Cessation Seminars
Englewood Community Hospital offers free monthly tobacco cessation seminars. The Tools to Quit program will provide information about the effects of tobacco use, the benefits of quitting, and will assist you in developing your own quit plan. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy, but finding help should be. With the new Quit Your Way program, the Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program is making it easier for tobacco users in the state to access the free and proven-effective resources available to all Floridians. They have expanded their resources offering tobacco users interested in quitting access to free tools, including a starter kit of nicotine replacement patches, Text2Quit, email tips and a quit guide.
Englewood Community Hospital offers the Group Quit seminars on the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Englewood Community Hospital cafeteria conference room. If you or a loved one is ready to quit your way, please register by calling 866-534-7909.
‘Minding Our Elders’
Join Karen Hallenbeck, Senior Living Advisor, Writer, Executive Director and Host of “Minding Our Elders,” is on the air at 11 a.m. every other Monday on WCCF 1580am.
Seventeen years as an Executive Director of Assisted Living Memory Care Communities has given Karen the expertise and empathy to assist families in their journey through senior living. Topics on “Minding Our Elders” will include how to choose the “right” community for your loved one, transitioning at a community, what legal issues should be completed, common questions about placement or how families can endure the emotional impact of caring for their loved one.
You can share your story or make comments during the show by calling in at 941-206-1580 or go to www.wccfam.com for the “Minding Our Elders” blog.
Diabetes/diet classes
Dr. John Janick/Map Weight Loss provides free diabetic teaching the third Friday of every month, a free diet cooking class the third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every month, and a free blood pressure and diabetic chocolate the third Thursday of every month from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information or to set up a appointment, call 941-629-3366.
Free bike rides
Free bicycle rides are offered at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday. All riders are welcome. Helmet is required. The rides depart from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-2263
Friendship Centers need volunteers in North Port
The Friendship Centers currently has a volunteer opening for Friendship at Home Volunteers in North Port. The Friendship at Home program matches volunteers with isolated seniors through telephone reassurance, the friendly visitor program and supportive intervention. Volunteers go through a background check and screening process. Training is provided.
If you enjoy working with older adults and would be interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Robert Rogers at rrogers@friendshipcenters.org or 941-556-3223.
SHINE seeks volunteers
The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program is currently recruiting volunteers to help Medicare beneficiaries in Charlotte County. SHINE is a free, unbiased Medicare and health insurance information, counseling, and assistance program whose specially-trained volunteers assist seniors in making informed health care decisions.
Currently, the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida supports more than 50 dedicated SHINE volunteers who provide services to aged and disabled Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers, and families. However, as the number of Medicare beneficiaries needing assistance increases, the need for volunteers increases, too.
A SHINE volunteer can serve in many different capacities. Volunteers provide Medicare and health insurance information, counseling and assistance in person or over the phone, delivers educational presentations or speeches, distributes educational and promotional materials in your community, provides training and leadership to other volunteers, or assists with general program support. Assignments are matched to the skills and interests of each volunteer.
The Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida supports its volunteers through a network of paid staff and volunteer coordinators. The Department of Elder Affairs provides training and technical assistance. Volunteers also receive local mentoring and support from the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida.
The rewards for volunteer service are plentiful. Since the Program’s inception in 1993, SHINE volunteers have helped Florida elders and their caregivers save millions of dollars, and they have brought peace of mind to those who needed guidance in understanding and accessing health insurance options.
To inquire about volunteer opportunities or to request SHINE services in your community, contact the local Elder Helpline toll-fee a 1-866-413-5337. For more information, you may also call 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337), or visit us online at www.floridashine.org.
Blood pressure
Free blood pressure screenings are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Knock out Parkinson’s
This boxing program improves strength, fitness, hand-eye coordination, balance and agility aimed at helping Parkinson’s patients. Taught by a certified USA Boxing coach, the program is offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Charlotte Harbor Boxing Club (24710 Sandhill Blvd, Unit 803, near the Kings Highway exit of Interstate 75). Space is limited. Call 239-292-9230, www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/ or www.facebook.com/CharlotteHarborBoxingGymnasium/ for more information.
Boxing for Parkinson’s patients
Now in Port Charlotte, the newest affiliate of the national organization, Rock Steady Boxing, offers positive progress through physical activity to people with Parkinson’s. Male and female adults with similarly matching assessments fill the classes at 1770 El Jobean Road. Dawn Holt, accredited Rock Steady Boxing affiliate, conducts classes five days a week. Each class features generous individual attention supported by Holt’s RSB accreditation, her OAS degree and her eight-year profession as personal trainer.
For class information or assessment, call 941-661-6762 or visit rocksteadyboxing.org.
Mental health program
Venice United Church of Christ is sponsoring a series of informational programs, on the fourth Thursday of the month, on the subject of mental health issues. The public is invited and there is no charge. Plan to join us in Naar Hall on the church campus at 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. For additional information contact the church office at 941-493-6741.
Eye, ear care
The four Lions Clubs in the area offer eye exams, eye glasses and uninsured surgeries to prevent blindness in individuals with vision impairments. Those living in Punta Gorda can contact Bill Ringelstein at 941-637-9979; those in Port Charlotte can contact Terri Smith at 941-391-1203; in Englewood, contact Gary Nieskes at 941-786-7778; and in North Port contact Penny Gregrich at 941-740-2860.
The Punta Gorda Lions Foundation has received funding to provide hearing exams and hearing aids to those anywhere in Charlotte County who need assistance with hearing problems. To determine eligibility, please contact Bill Ringelstein, Punta Gorda Lions at 941-637-9979.
Respite care
Join “A Special Place” a Burnt Store Presbyterian Church program for seniors and those with memory loss. This group respite program offers high quality day care for Alzheimer’s and other dementia clients while providing necessary time off for their caregivers. The program is held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. every Thursday (except holidays) at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda
Volunteers are always welcome. Please contact us if you would like to get more information on how to become a volunteer.
Donations of craft materials, games, videos and other program supplies are always appreciated. Donations can be made at the church office.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Online parenting class
Bayfront Baby Place at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte recently expanded its offering of educational resources for new parents. During their stay at Bayfront Baby Place, new moms (and dads) have been able to enjoy educational programming in their room on the television network, The Newborn Channel. Now, patients can also access this programming online and on mobile devices.
The Newborn Channel offers several informative programs on topics such as newborn, infant, and mom care, siblings and family life, and work-life balance.
For more information on how to access The Newborn Channel online programming, call 941-637-2497.
Pulmonary diet nutrition class
A free pulmonary diet nutrition class will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Seating is limited so call 941-637-2497 to register.
Cardiac diet nutrition class
A free cardiac diet nutrition class will be held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is required by calling 941-637-2497.
CHAT forums
The Englewood Community Health Action Team meets at 9 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The meetings allow social services, nonprofits and churches to network.
VOLUNTEER Volunteer coaches and leaders needed for Health and Wellness classes
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) is seeking volunteers to lead health and wellness workshops across the region. AAASWFL offers workshops to assist adults age 60 and over, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in seven counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota.
Volunteers have the opportunity to lead fitness workshops focused on the unique needs of older adults. Specifically, these workshops are designed to teach older adults preventative measures to avoid falls, improve their balance, and manage chronic conditions. Classes include Tai Chi for Arthritis for Falls Prevention, A Matter of Balance, Walk With Ease, the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, and Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance. Training is provided for these programs, and AAASWFL provides mileage reimbursement for volunteers. Workshops are typically held on weekday mornings and afternoons, so volunteers with flexible schedules are appreciated. Volunteers should also be at least 18 years of age, have a valid drivers’ license, and must be able to pass a background screening. While not mandatory, experience with teaching, instruction, public speaking, health care, nutrition or community outreach is helpful.
Potential volunteers may contact Sherry Young, AAASWFL Health & Wellness Coordinator, at 239-652-6900 or sherry.young@aaaswfl.org for more information. Volunteer applications can also be found at the AAASWFL website: www.aaaswfl.org.
Volunteers needed at Bayfront Health
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte welcomes adult volunteers to greet visitors at the front information desk and drive the courtesy tram. Volunteers receive free flu shots, luncheons, and a complimentary meal for every four-hour shift. Volunteers can apply online at www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/about/volunteer-opportunities, fill out an application found at front desk, or call 941-637-2570 for more information.
Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies
Volunteers are an essential part of C.A.R.E., assisting victims of crimes, answering hotline calls, conducting hospital responses, and in fundraising endeavors. If interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact 941-639-5499 for more information.
Charlotte County Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help distribute meals to Charlotte County residents who are unable to prepare nutritious meals for themselves. The organization is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver these meals from Monday through Friday. A volunteer driver may volunteer once a week, once every other week, or once a month. The delivery routes are in the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte areas. To volunteer to deliver meals, call 941-625-4343.
Homeless Coalition
Homeless Coalition: Drivers for Veterans Program. Scheduling will be in advance and as needed; volunteers needed to help with eBay store; kitchen help from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; front desk help in the office of the shelter, 9 a.m. to noon; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; front desk help in the main office, 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; filing help from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; administrative assistant help in the shelter from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; homework tutors from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; garage sale workers on the second and fourth Friday of every month; shelter case managers are needed. Twenty volunteers to help with a Homeless Simulation Training. Donation pick- up, one evening weekly in Port Charlotte. For more information, call or email Robin Clark, Volunteer Coordinator, at 941-627-4313, ext. 109, Robin.Clark@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Pregnancy Careline Center
Pregnancy Careline Center seeks both female and male volunteers to assist Charlotte County citizens who have an unexpected or otherwise stressed pregnancy. Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas. For more information, call 941-625-5576 or www.pregnancycareline.org.
Special Olympics seeks volunteers
Special Olympics Charlotte County is looking for volunteers and coaches for a wonderful group of athletes. The organization is looking for coaches for swimming, golf, power lifting, softball and bowling. This does not have to be full time; any time you can volunteer would be greatly appreciated. For more information, email info@specialolympicscharlotte.org, or call 941-391-6906.
