Nutritious sandwiches: Lip-smacking no-fuss sandwich recipes

Instead of resorting to fast food or nibbling on junk food on busy days, discover an easy solution. With a little planning you can come up with a super quick system for making sandwiches that are healthy, delicious and filling. A sandwich doesn’t have to be a stack of cholesterol, sodium or made with nutritionally-impoverished white flour bread.
Some health-sabotaging creations are: combining meat and cheese; squirting barrelfuls of mayo on the filling; loading tons of salty ingredients, such as olives, pickles or sauerkraut; and using fried fish or hamburger. Processed meats are best avoided. The American Institute for Cancer Research and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization (WHO), have classified most processed meats as group 1 carcinogen (cancer causing). These meats, which include ham, pastrami, salami, pepperoni, (a.k.a. lunch meats), hot dogs and bacon contain unhealthy cancer causing chemical preservatives.
The foundation of a wholesome sandwich is quality whole grain or multi-grain bread, the whole grain(s) listed at the top of the label’s ingredients list. Use bread slices, pita, English muffin, wrap or a bagel.
Limitless combinations of nutritious ingredients can elevate ordinary sandwiches into extraordinary culinary experiences. The following are some ideas: cooked or roasted sliced chicken or turkey, grilled fish, sliced pineapple, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, alfalfa sprouts, spinach, Romaine lettuce, pitted olives, sliced avocado, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, additive-free peanut butter (no jelly), hummus or roasted sweet red pepper. An all-veggie sandwich is another option. When cooking dinner, plan for leftovers as additional building block possibilities for your sandwiches. Spreads are also quick and easy make-ahead delicious time savers.
Prepare your sandwich in advance to save time in the morning. If the filling is moist, to prevent the bread from turning soggy, coat it with a thin layer of butter or keep the filling in a separate air-tight container. Load up your bread immediately before mealtime. A sandwich which includes cheese or poultry, those food items can be placed first and last, with the moist filling in between. A looser filling, such as chicken salad, is best served in a pocket bread (pita).
A well prepared sandwich helps control calorie count, portion size, boosts your nutritional intake and saves you money. To complete your meal, add a piece of fruit, a cup of yogurt or a small salad. Here are some lip-smacking no-fuss sandwich recipes for you to try — Bon appetit.
SCRUMPTIOUS SARDINE SPREAD
Yield: 3 1/2 cups
2 (3.75 ounce) water-packed sardines, drained
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
1/3 cup green onions, finely chopped
1 large clove garlic, finely grated
1 cup grated Havarti or Swiss cheese
With a fork, mash sardines in small bowl. Add all other ingredients. Mix well.
APPLE-CARROT PITA FILLING
2 servings
1 (3.5 ounce) can smoked salmon, drained
1 small golden delicious apple, unpeeled, cored, finely chopped
1 medium carrot, grated
2 (6-inch) whole wheat pitas
DRESSING:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Pepper to taste
Warm the pitas. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk all the dressing ingredients. Mix in the salmon, and with the edge of a spoon, break it up into small pieces. Add the apples and carrots.
Cut each pita in half, fill with the apple mixture and serve immediately.
EGG SALAD WITH OLIVES AND HERBS
YIeld: 1 1/2 cups
4 eggs
3 tablespoons non-fat plain yogurt
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon finely chopped pimento-stuffed green olives
2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves
1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
Pepper to taste
To cook the eggs: In a medium saucepan, place the eggs and add water to at least ½ inch above the eggs. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from burner and let stand in hot water 11 minutes. Rinse eggs in cold water immediately. Do not overcook or the yolk will turn dry, chalky and green. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix all the other ingredients. Peel the eggs, and with a fork, mash the eggs on a plate and add to the mixture in bowl.
Judy E. Buss is a syndicated food/health columnist, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, nutritional cooking instructor and speaker.
