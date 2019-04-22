Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte unveiled the results of its $17 million modernization and renovation project on April 18.
The event, One Big Hoopla, included a chance for the public to “operate” the new robotic-assisted surgical systems, such as Mako used for hip and knee replacement and a Davinci robot, used in vascular surgery. Tours were given of a new hybrid operating room, medical-surgical floor and the same day surgery department. A buffet style lunch was served.
For more information, visit: www.bayfrontcharlotte.com.
