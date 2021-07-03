Zusman Eye Care Center and the American Academy of Ophthalmology urge the public to protect against fireworks injuries
Every Fourth of July, families, friends, and communities come together throughout the country to view firework displays. And every year, we encourage the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals and go to a public display. At the same time, fireworks sales have spiked as much as 400% during the last year, according to news reports.
Zusman Eye Care Center and the American Academy of Ophthalmology are concerned that trips to the hospital for fireworks- related injuries will mirror this spike in fireworks sales.
We remind the public that consumer fireworks are dangerous both to those who set them off and to bystanders.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 10,000 injuries and 12 firework-related deaths in 2019.
A 2017 study showed that 65% of people injured by fireworks are bystanders.
An April 2020 study in JAMA Ophthalmology, showed that an estimated 34,548 firework-related eye injuries occurred between 1999 and 2017, with approximately 65% occurring in children. The most common injuries were ocular burns, ocular foreign body and conjunctival irritation. Most injuries occurred at home with consumer use of fireworks during the Fourth of July.
There is significant variability among state and county laws regarding the use of consumer fireworks. Setting off fireworks at home is illegal in some states. For people in states in which it’s legal, here’s how to make sure your backyard celebration doesn’t end in the ER:
• Don’t pick up duds and misfires: Fireworks nearly cost an Ohio firefighter his sight. He took all the right precautions for his backyard Fourth of July fireworks celebration. But a split-second decision to inspect a “dud” was almost fatal.
• Supervise children closely: Sparklers seem like harmless fun for the kids, but they are responsible for about 1,400 eye injuries each year. Even those tiny poppers or snappers can pose dangers.
• Wear protective eyewear: Ophthalmologists recommend American National Standards Institute (ANSI) approved protective eyewear. Stop by any hardware store and pick up some safety glasses for the entire family.
At Zusman Eye Care Center we believe that protecting sight is far easier than trying to restore it after an injury. Many injuries that we have encounter lead to permanent vision loss that isn’t correctable even with surgery.
Pick up a box of safety glasses for everyone to wear while enjoying the time around fireworks this 4th of July.
Zusman Eye Care Center is located at 3430 Tamiami Trail, Suite A, Port Charlotte. For further questions, call 941-624-4500.
