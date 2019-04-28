Members of the community went Over the Edge of the tallest building in Port Charlotte to raise money for programs such as Kids Thrive and Drug Free Charlotte County on April 6.
Over the Edge is an annual event to raise awareness and support for the importance of preventing substance abuse in Charlotte County.
