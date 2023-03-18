Pancakes

Pancakes are typically cooked to an internal temperature of 190-200 F which kills most fungi and other microorganisms.

In the HBO series “The Last of Us,” named after the popular video game of the same name, the flour supplies of the world are contaminated with a fungus called Cordyceps. When people eat pancakes or other foods made with that flour, the fungi grow inside their bodies and turn them into zombies.

As a food scientist, I study the effect of processing on the quality and safety of fruits and vegetables, including the flour used to make pancakes. While no one is going to turn into a zombie from eating pancakes in real life, flour is often contaminated with fungi that can produce mycotoxins that make people sick. Proper processing and cooking, however, can generally keep you safe.


Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey star in “The Last of Us.” In this movie, the flour supplies of the world are contaminated with a fungus called Cordyceps.

Sheryl Barringer is a professor of Food Science and Technology at The Ohio State University. This story originally was published on “The Conversation.”

