Partnering to prevent drowning

The SKY Family YMCA and Just Against Children Drowning have partnered to bring swim lessons and water safety awareness to the community at the Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
Lessons are focused on children ages 6 months to 5 years of age. These complimentary lessons are funded by JACD, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing water safety education to children in an effort to prevent water-related deaths and injuries. The free lessons will resume Jan. 7 and run through Jan. 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Monday and Wednesday evenings, with pre-registration required. For more information call 941-629-9622, or visit www.swflymca.org.
During a recent Wednesday evening class for the parent/tot group (6 months to 2 years of age), parents were encouraged to bring their children fully dressed to demonstrate possible “real life” scenarios. Children at this age work on floating, kicking and survival skills while playing games.
