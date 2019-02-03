SKY Family YMCA hosted their 4th annual Punta Gorda/Franz Ross Spin-a-Thon at the Bayfront location at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda, where guests could Pedal for a Purpose.
The indoor cycling event is a fundraiser for the YMCA children and family scholarship fund and programs. Those who participated could choose to spin from one to four hours, while enjoy team teaching, fun music, prize giveaways and food with Charlotte Harbor as their backdrop.
For more photos, see page 4.
