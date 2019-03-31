Performing the bicep curl

The bicep curl refers to a number of weight training exercises that cause the arm to bend from an extended position until the forearm contacts or is close to the bicep muscle (biceps brachii). The exercise (when performed regularly and correctly) is an extremely popular one that is used to produce arms that are strong, well developed and toned.
Although the bicep curl may be performed while standing or sitting and while using a variety of machines and equipment such as barbells and dumbbells, it is the curling action of the forearm and the closing of the distance between the forearm and bicep muscle that characterize the exercise.
The bicep curl exercise presented in this article is referred to as the “Concentration Curl” and is performed in the following manner:
1. From a seated position, grasp a dumbbell with one hand while resting the back of your upper arm against your thigh. Ensure that the arm is fully extended and the legs are wide enough to ensure stability. Place your free hand (left hand in photo) on your thigh for support.
2. Next, curl the dumbbell up towards your shoulder. This should be done slowly and smoothly.
3. Once the dumbbell reaches shoulder level, return it slowly to the starting position. Repeat the exercise 8 to 12 times then switch to the other arm. This exercise may be done up to three times (3 sets of 8 to 12) on both sides.
For fitness information and services, visit the Cultural Center’s Fitness Center or call 941-625-4175, ext. 263.
