Performing the head-to-knee pose of fusion one

The head-to-knee pose is an excellent exercise for stretching the hamstring muscles found at the back of the legs. It also helps to increase the flexibility of the spine and stimulates the organs of the abdominal region.
Another important benefit of the exercise is its ability to help prevent lower back injury. Many injuries to the lower back result when the posterior muscles of the legs are overly inflexible. Performing the head-to-knee pose, regularly, can do much to prevent such injuries.
Stage 1
To perform the exercise, sit comfortably in a chair and extend your left leg out in front of you. Ensure that the leg is positioned a bit to the outside. From this position, lower your upper body toward the extended leg. At the completion of the movement, hold the position for one minute (or longer if necessary), then return to your original (upright) position. The left leg will still be extended when you return to the upright position.
When ready, retract the left leg and, simultaneously, extend the right. Once the right leg is fully extended, you may now bend forward to repeat the exercise on the right side. The exercise may be performed two or three times on both sides.
Stage 2
When you have become comfortable performing stage 1 of the exercise, you may then proceed to stage 2. To do so you simply extend the left leg as you did in stage 1 and do the following: Inhale as you gently lower the upper body towards the extended leg. At the completion of the movement, exhale and breathe normally while maintaining the position. Hold the position for one minute (or longer if necessary), then inhale as you return to original (upright) position.
Once the upright position is assumed, exhale and breathe normally. The left leg will still be extended.
When ready, inhale as you retract the left leg and, simultaneously, extend the right. Once the right leg is fully extended, exhale and breathe normally. You may now inhale and bend forward to repeat the exercise on the right side. The exercise may be performed two or three times on both sides.
Performance points
1. An important part of the exercise is the transition or changing from one leg position to the next. To do this correctly, the abdominal muscles must be allowed to take the stress when the legs are switched. Also, the upper body should tilt backwards slightly when the position of the legs are being changed. The use of the abdominal muscles and the tilting of the upper body are necessary since the feet of both legs will be raised a few inches off the floor when they are being switched.
2. It is most important that the extended leg be positioned a bit to the outside (left or right) and that the upper body be lowered directly toward the extended leg and not to the inside or outside of it.
3. The term head-to-knee pose is quite misleading since the upper body (not just the head) is that part of the body that is lowered towards the extended leg.
4. Flex the foot of the extended leg. This will help to intensify the stretch being
5. Keep in mind that the breathing component of the exercise might not be suitable for some. Persons with certain cardiovascular diseases or other conditions should be careful when performing this stage of the exercise.
