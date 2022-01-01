Physical therapy helps retired teacher with ALS

It’s important to share patient success stories. We want to give hope to those who need it most,” says Geoff Fraser, partner of Clear Choice Health Care.
Retired teacher, Dan Stevens, first noticed at age 62 his hand wavering on the chalk board but shed it off as old age. In time, he noticed dropping items, a lack of balance, a lull in his speech and a decrease in walking ability.
He sought answers. Doctors gave him formal titles like severe motor sensory disease, neuropathy and Kennedy’s disease. But nothing ever really fit.
Ten years later the puzzle came together, and he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), a disorder that would take his life, rob his son and son’s family of their patriarch and call his wife a widow.
His first thought was, “Why me?” After all, his genetics were good. No history of neurological diseases lurking in the background. “My family kept their bodies active until the Lord called their name.”
He was always physically active as a teacher, builder, and businessman. Routinely, he would take 10-mile walks, kayak and embrace the outdoors.
Stumped with the diagnosis, he might have hooked into depression. But he heard his inner voice say, “You are alive, you have had a great life and you are going to continue to have a great life by doing the same as you have always done, planning your life, living to the fullest and putting your emotional well-being first.”
To get on the right track, he started therapy at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, but knew that his disease would start to take his function.
“My neuromuscular disease has attacked my body with symptoms like ALS, beginning with hand tingling, imbalance, neck pain and difficulty using hands and feet progressing to balance problems, difficulty walking and swallowing.”
“My progression went from walking with a cane, to a walker, to today an electric wheelchair.” He reports that he needs a gait belt, uses wrist braces due to inability to use his hands to eat or lift items, and has a loss of transfer ability, but he can stand a few seconds and pivot from lift chair to wheelchair to car. “Mobility has completely left my body,” he says.
Despite his status, Stevens miraculously remains upbeat. “Many doctors will tell you exercise, and therapy won’t improve you. I disagree and so do all my [Port Charlotte Rehabilitation] therapists. “Continuing daily movement of any kind is most important in your medical life,” says Stevens.
He believes therapy has positively impacted his physical and emotional quality of life and enables him to create a “new normal” in his life.
Starting with his physical therapist, Kelli Owen, rehab would troubleshoot any daily functioning problem. Stevens says that Owen would ensure that he was paired with therapists that were emotionally uplifting.
As for his hand functioning, Sheila Flaherty, occupational therapist imparts care. “She will work with your hands, arm muscles in the most caring, gentle way you have ever experienced. She can massage away any pain and emotionally she is with you every minute through any discomfort you may experience.”
Katherine Zinkovich, speech language pathologist, works on Stevens’ iPad with software that will allow him to speak when he eventually loses his voice. With the direction of his eyes, he can point to letters to make a sentence. His iPad has already stored his current voice intonations, which took the entire summer to complete the 2,000 sentences. When the time comes, his iPad will allow his voice to communicate in real time.
That was paramount to Stevens. “Allowing my family and caregiver the ability to hear my words in my own original voice and not a computer developed voice, gives me comfort.” gives me comfort.
The most therapy time is with aquatic therapist Nell Resnick, physical therapist assistant. Stevens calls her “Mermaid.”
“She has made videos of me, my caregiver and Mermaid (Resnick) doing our aquatic workouts to assist my caregivers up north.”
“Nell has spent hundreds of hours making sure I have had the best aquatic program, best equipment for my disease over the past four years,” he says.
“She started me in the one-to-one pool by carefully walking me down pool steps and aquatic treadmill, giving me my physical aquatic workout, to now getting me from my wheelchair into the hoist that lowers me into the pool, still giving me maximum workouts,” says Stevens.
According to Stevens, “The facility and equipment are the best I have seen in any rehab facility.”
“Nell is great at her job and makes everything you do fun. She has the care of an angel but will work you to your maximum to allow you to feel that good feeling you get after a good walk, bike ride, day at the lake or whatever your choice of exercise.”
Stevens is uncomfortable talking about himself, his disease and his journey. However, he lights up when letting everyone know what therapy can do.
“Get that body and mind moving, get walking … and get that wheelchair moving to Port Charlotte Rehab, enjoy that individualized care and enjoy the great facility, great therapists and great family you meet at Port Charlotte Rehab. You will really be glad you made that first appointment,” says Stevens.
“As a company, we rise by helping others,” says Fraser, “and nothing gives us greater joy.”
