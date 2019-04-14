On April 2, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care took part in Prevent Child Abuse Florida’s Pinwheels for Prevention campaign by planting a pinwheel garden.

The event was held on CBHC’s front lawn, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Guests were encouraged to wear blue in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheels for Prevention is a national campaign designed to increase awareness of child abuse prevention efforts and to highlight programs and activities that promote healthy child development and prevention of child abuse.

The pinwheels will remain on display during the month of April.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments