On April 2, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care took part in Prevent Child Abuse Florida’s Pinwheels for Prevention campaign by planting a pinwheel garden.
The event was held on CBHC’s front lawn, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Guests were encouraged to wear blue in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Pinwheels for Prevention is a national campaign designed to increase awareness of child abuse prevention efforts and to highlight programs and activities that promote healthy child development and prevention of child abuse.
The pinwheels will remain on display during the month of April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.