Armed with this clearance to participate in an exercise program from your physician, you are now ready to plan your fitness program.
To plan your program, it is a good idea to seek the help of a fitness or health instructor, a trainer or even a nurse.
The basic components of your training program should include a number of the following. These components are referred to as training factors. The idea is to choose the factors that are important to you and plan your program.
• Flexibility. The capacity of the body, or its parts, to bend and unbend freely.
• Strength. The amount of force a group of muscles can exert against a resistance ... e.g.: lifting a heavy object or pushing your car.
• Endurance. The capacity of groups of muscles or systems of the body to perform (work) for long periods of time.
• Body composition. The relative amounts of fat, muscle and bone contained in the body.
• Balance. The ability of the body to maintain equilibrium while stationary or moving.
• Coordination. The harmonious working of groups of muscles in the execution of complex tasks.
• Posture. How well the body, as a whole, is positioned or aligned while sitting, standing or walking.
• Bioenergetics. Understanding and manipulating those elements (air, nutrients, etc.) that are capable of facilitating good health and vitality.
Simply choosing the factors of training is not enough. To establish a good plan and develop these factors into an effective training program, you must understand certain concepts, rules and guidelines. Together, these concepts, rules and guidelines are referred to as principles of training. Applying them will help to make your training program an effective one. They include the following:
• Principle of adaptation. This principle simply states that when stress is placed on the body (such as when you run, lift weights, etc.) in a safe and reasonable manner, the body will adapt to the stress. The result of the adaptation will be a body that is stronger, more flexible or one possessing a greater endurance capacity.
• Principle of overload. This principle works hand-in-hand with the above. It states that the best way to train (develop) the body is to make it do more than it’s accustomed to.
• Principle of progressive resistance. This third principle warns you that the best way to overload the body is progressively; small steps or stages at a time.
• Exercise intensity, frequency and duration. These three elements ... intensity, frequency and duration will reside at the heart of your program. They are three of the most important things you will consider as you develop you program.
By intensity we are referring to the amount of stress a particular exercise will place on the performer. If you ran a distance of 100 yards as fast as you were able to, the intensity of that run would be 100%. If you were to perform the bench press (a weight lifting exercise), lifting the heaviest weight you were able to, the intensity of that press would be 100%. If you tried to touch your toes and were able to get your fingertips 3 inches from your toes, and no further, the intensity of that stretch would be 100 percent. The whole idea behind intensity is to get you to choose an exercise or activity that will permit you to perform at a stress level (intensity) that will produce benefits while, at the same time, offering safety.
Frequency refers to the number of times (how often) you will exercise each week. As a general rule, you should do your exercise at least three times each week.
Duration refers to the length of time (how long) each exercise session will last. Twenty to thirty minutes is the shortest your exercise session should be. Forty minutes to an hour would be considered ideal. Longer sessions are OK if you really require the time and are fit enough to make use of it.
Other things to be considered when planning your program are the following: safety during training, best time of day to exercise, appropriate dress, warm up and cool down. These, and a number of other important things, will be addressed in part 2 of this article.
