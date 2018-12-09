Port Charlotte Library offers free yoga for all ages the first and third Saturdays of each month beginning at 11 a.m., sponsored by Friends of the Port Charlotte Library.
The classes are taught by Lillian Guerra, who utilizes mats as well as chairs during the gentle yoga program. All levels of experience, physical capabilities and ages are welcome.
For more information on this program as well as others at the Port Charlotte Library, call 941-764-5562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.