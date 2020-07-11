By Susan Bennett Marketing & Media
Quigley Eye Specialists, which is a Southwest Florida leader in the diagnosis and treatment of vision disorders, has acquired an established optometry practice in Port Charlotte.
The optometry office of Dr. Denise Billings joins two other Charlotte County practices under Quigley Eye Specialists ownership as well as six other offices in Lee and Collier counties.
“Dr. Billings is an excellent doctor with a stellar reputation in Charlotte County for more than 30 years. Quigley Eye Specialists is growing rapidly to keep up with patient demand so it is important that we continue to add exceptional physicians to our medical team,” said Dr. Thomas Quigley, founder of Quigley Eye Specialists.
By adding another location in Charlotte County, Dr. Quigley said Quigley Eye Specialists is able to give patients better access to care so that patients can be seen the same day, if needed.
“As rapidly as this area is growing, we must have enough excellent doctors to meet the demand,” he said.
Other Quigley Eye Specialists offices in Charlotte County are located at 20600 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte and 2529 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Billings will continue to provide care from the office at 2135 Tamiami Trail. The phone number of 941-624-5772 also remains the same. No operational changes are planned as a result of the acquisition.
Billings has more than 38 years of experience in optometry, fitting contact lenses and working with low vision patients. She received her Doctor of Optometry degree from Michigan College of Optometry (formerly Ferris State University) in 1982. She was nominated and accepted as a Fellow in The American Academy of Optometry in 1990.
Quigley Eye Specialists, founded in 1988, consists of more than 70 medical professionals, including surgeons, optometrists, retina specialists and technicians. For more information, visit www.QuigleyEye.com.
