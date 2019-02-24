Stephen Carter, executive director of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, glanced around one of the center’s meeting rooms.
Vendors, from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to Lifelong Learning to Bayfront Health lined the walls. At least 100 people sat at tables waiting for the seventh annual Positive Aging Symposium to begin.
The theme was Take Safety to Heart.
“What we’re to trying to do is get everybody in the community together to let people know how seniors can go out and do things, where they would go to do them, and how we can help them,” he said.
The Positive Aging Symposium was hosted and coordinated by a community group — the Positive Aging Committee — that was formed in 2016 with focus on educating elders in Charlotte County on relevant issues and local resources related to those issues, according to a press release. The group is co-chaired by the Friendship Centers of Charlotte County and the Florida Department of Health. Additional members include representatives from Bayfront Health and various industries including health care, social services, and others who serve the elder residents and visitors of Charlotte County.
Carter is a board member.
“What we find is, as we get older, there’s the isolation factor,” he said. “Maybe you’re by yourself now, and it’s ‘What do I do? Where do I go?’ That’s the idea behind doing these.”
The agenda included a presentation by Jennifer McManus of Bayfront Health on stopping bleeding, applying tourniquets and performing compression-only CPR. Gregory Whyte of the Cultural Center demonstrated the importance of balance and fall prevention, Tammy Wilkie of the Sheriff’s Office talked about Project Lifesaver; Diane Young of the Sheriff’s Office made a presentation on scams and economic crimes against seniors; and Kris Chana of Chelsea Place discussed a free senior referral service.
“It’s beautifully laid out and full of information,” AARP’s Tess Canja said. “You should be able to leave here with an excellent idea of how to save yourself and how to help others.”
Wilkie presented an underpublicized but vitally important Sheriff’s program called Project Lifesaver, that fits Alzheimer’s patients and others with a propensity to wander with a personalized wristband that emits a tracking signal. When a caregiver notifies 911 that a person is missing, a search-and-rescue team is dispatched with the tracking device.
Currently, she said, 31 are enrolled in the Charlotte County program. Considering an estimated 8,000 people in Charlotte County are afflicted with the disease, and more than half of them tend to wander from home, that number could be higher.
“We have to make sure there’s a way to help them and a way to help the caregivers,” she said. “When I go to a house to put a Project Lifesaver band on a family member, I watch the caregivers breathe a sigh of relief.
“They have an additional tool to keep their loved one safe, and it gives our deputies a tool to be able to find them and get them back home.”
