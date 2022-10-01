Report abnormalities to your doctor

Women are urged to report any abnormalities in their breasts to a physician immediately.

 MCC

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women across the globe. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020.

Such figures are sobering, but it's important to recognize that breast cancer survival rates have improved dramatically in recent decades, providing hope to the millions of women who may be diagnosed with the disease in the years to come.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments