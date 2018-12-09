The following column was written by 17-year-old twin sisters Gopi and Shivni Patel, current seniors at Pine View School for the Gifted in Osprey who earned second place in the Senior Group Exhibit category at the finals of this year’s National History Day Contest. The theme for the competition was “Conflict and Compromise in History,” and the sisters captivated judges with their project examining the infant formula controversy of the 1970s and the “Nestlé Boycott.”
What the girls learned while researching their project motivated them to do something to help mothers and babies worldwide.
With her right hand she cradles a healthy boy to her chest, while her left supports an infant girl severely malnourished. Behind this grayscale photo of a rural Pakistani mother, there is a deeply concerning story.
The children are twins, one nursed and the other bottle-fed. The latter, a girl, died the day after the photograph was taken by UNICEF in Islamabad. Her brother, who was breastfed, thrived.
The mother was incorrectly told she could not breastfeed both children. This tragic picture demonstrates the risk of feeding infants with artificial infant formula, particularly where water supplies are unsafe.
From the 1970s to the mid-1980s, the world was filled with cries of protest over situations like this, which illustrated the disconcerting connection between “big business” and the deaths and diseases suffered by millions of infants. As the main profiteer of the “aggressive” marketing of infant formula instead of the healthier process of breastfeeding, the Swiss-based Nestlé corporation was targeted for an international boycott by the Minnesota-based Infant Formula Action Coalition (INFACT).
Although this boycott officially ended in 1984, the conflict gave rise to the first World Health Organization (WHO) Code on the proper marketing of breast-milk substitutes.
Nevertheless, exclusive breastfeeding today is remains elusive. As part of our study, we researched the numerous socioeconomic and health benefits of breastfeeding for the mother and the child and found that lack of education on these benefits is still internationally prevalent.
Our 501c3 non-profit organization, Before the Bottle, is dedicated to tackling these issues. We believe infant and maternal health should be attainable for everyone, no exceptions. Before the Bottle aims to educate young mothers on the benefits of breastfeeding and proper and healthy infant feeding tactics. We seek to especially aid young mothers in disadvantaged socio-economic situations around the world to combat infant malnutrition.
To achieve this objective, we have created and worked with lactation consultants and medical professionals to design and implement a digital and paper-based curriculum for mothers around the world on how to best feed their infants, and how to exercise sanitation while doing so.
A common claim we hear is that infant formula may be the best option for malnourished mothers in the developing world because these mothers are not able to produce sufficient milk for breastfeeding. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), however, only when a mother is extremely malnourished does the quantity of breast milk decrease. There are many mothers in the developing world who do not fall into this extreme category.
Moreover, the NIH says that when a mother is undernourished, it is easier, less expensive, and safer to give her more food than to expose the infant to the risks associated with breastmilk substitutes.
In order to reach optimal health and development, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that infants are fed exclusively breast milk for at least the first 6 months after birth. According to UNICEF, “increasing breastfeeding to near-universal levels for infants and young children could save over 800,000 children’s lives a year worldwide.”
Protecting as many babies as we can is our mission. To join us, please visit beforethebottle.org.
Gopi and Shivni Patel are the daughters the Drs. Hiren and Dipal Patel, who practice cardiology and internal medicine, respectively, at the Cardiology & Vascular Care Center in Port Charlotte. Their mother, who is also a women’s health specialist, is on the board of Before the Bottle. Visit the website to learn more and donate.
