A fall festival was held on Sept. 22, at Quality Health Care Center in North Port. Food, games, face painting, a bake sale and vendors were just some of the fun-filled activities available for guests and residents to enjoy. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
