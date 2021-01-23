Questions and answers with Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer about the COVID-19 vaccine

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?
The COVID-19 vaccines that are currently being used have gone through rigorous studies to ensure they are as safe as possible. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines that have been shown to meet rigorous safety criteria and be effective as determined by data from the manufacturers and findings from large clinical trials.
Does the COVID-19 vaccine give you COVID-19?
None of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19. There are several different types of vaccines in development. However, the goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity.
Does getting vaccinated help prevent getting sick with COVID-19?
While many people with COVID-19 have only a mild illness, others may get a severe illness or they may even die. There is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you, even if you are not at increased risk of severe complications. If you get sick, you also may spread the disease to friends, family and others around you while you are sick. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without having to experience sickness.
How does the COVID-19 vaccine work?
COVID-19 vaccines give instructions (mRNA) for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are given in the upper arm muscle. Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the muscle cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.
Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface. Our immune systems recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies, like what happens in natural infection against COVID-19.
At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection. The benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain this protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.
What is mRNA and what does it have to do with the COVID-19 vaccine?
mRNA stands for messenger ribonucleic acid and can most easily be described as instructions for how to make a protein or even just a piece of a protein. mRNA is not able to alter or modify a person’s genetic makeup (DNA). The mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enter the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA are kept. This means the mRNA does not affect or interact with our DNA in any way. Instead, COVID-19 vaccines that use mRNA work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop protection (immunity) to disease.
Once I get vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask?
Currently, the recommendation is that all individuals continue social distancing recommendations. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often and staying at least 6 feet away from others. While the vaccines are highly effective at preventing illness, experts still need to confirm that they are as effective at preventing transmission before making changes to recommendations that slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
