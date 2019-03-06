Many came for the screening and testing. Others were there to ask questions and take home hand-outs.
The event was the 7th Annual Health & Wellness Fair held on Feb. 21, sponsored by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living.
A steady flow of nearly 200 area residents interested in healthy living kept the 30 participating agencies busy.
Diabetes, cancer and balance screening drew lines most of the day, and interest was high for all services.
Interested visitors learned more about medical marijuana from Liberate Physicians Center and its mission to offer evaluations and certifications to help qualified patients become legal. Other services ranged from heart, strokes, hearing, acupuncture and vision testing to dental, the VA and Friendship Centers.
There were 41 raffle prizes, with the biggest winner going on a 5-day cruise for 2, courtesy of Pharma-Genomics. A $400 gift certificate for an all-day boat ride was donated by Allure Boat Rentals, and K&K Eye Center offered a $200 gift certificate.
“Our Health Fair gains in popularity every year and we are very pleased to offer the services,” said Brenda Peckham, Sales Manager of Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living and Fair organizer. “Our thanks to our neighbor Faith Lutheran Church for parking and Thoroughbred Golf Carts for visitor transportation,” she added.
Englewood’s Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers were on hand to help with arrangements and were the beneficiary of $1,664 from the raffle and lunch service. Many area children in need of guidance are waiting to be matched with mentors. Contact Natalie Anderson, Englewood’s mentor manager, at 941-473-4003.
