Resources 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Feeling Fit To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Ear-Tronics Hearing Health Care Centers 3095 S Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-627-0464 Website Ear-Tronics manufactures its own line of hearing aids on-site in its Fort Myers facility. Because Ear-Tronics manufactures its own hearing aid… Medical Pavilion Clinic 2525 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-9190 Website Medical Pavilion Walk-In Clinic is ready to take care of all your family's primary healthcare needs, with services for patients ages 3 and up.… Dr. Alvaro R. Bada M.D. 18308 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-255-0069 Website Dr. Alvaro R. Bada M.D. is a surgeon in Port Charlotte, Florida. Latest News Breast self-exam guidelines The stages of breast cancer Breast cancer in men is rare, but it does happen In memoriam: Did you have a loved one or friend die of breast cancer? Are you a breast cancer survivor?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.