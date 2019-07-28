Last week a reader mentioned that he enjoys reading my running articles, but he noticed that I talk about training for races, but never report on how those races go. Actually I never really thought anyone was interested in that, but he’s right I haven’t. So to make amends, today I’ll recap my most recent marathon — and it was a good one.
On May 12 I ran the Geneva Marathon in Switzerland. This was my second Swiss marathon. Switzerland is a beautiful country and covering 26.2 miles (or 42 km since we’re international) is a great way to see a country. I was pretty excited about this race because much of it was out in the countryside along the border to France and it looked lovely. One thing that did concern me was the roughly 5 miles uphill and the 7 miles down to the lake at Geneva where the race finished. In flat Florida, it’s kind of hard to train for that.
I started training for the Geneva Marathon in January, and you might say I encountered a few bumps in the road. Three weeks in, I caught that nasty cold that was going around — you remember, the one with the horrible cough that lasted for weeks. I got over the cold, just in time to roll into allergy season. If you have seasonal allergies, you know last year was a real bear of a season. I have asthma, and when my allergies flare up, so does my asthma. But then, right around the end of March, life was good. My training was good. I felt great. I was hitting all of my training runs.
Until — BAM! Three weeks before my race, less than a mile from finishing my long run, I tripped on a sidewalk expansion joint and I went down hard. The sidewalk was only raised about an inch, but I didn’t see it — didn’t even put my arms out. My knees were bloody, but nothing appeared broken, so I called it a win, and then took it easy the next couple weeks.
We flew out to Geneva on May 9, three days before the race. I stayed with my husband’s cousin in Lausanne leading up to race day. From her apartment, it was an easy half hour train ride to Geneva. The race expo was Saturday morning. Outside of the expo tent, the organizers had a temporary wall made with the names of all 18,000 race participants on it. I found mine, alphabetically down near the bottom and took a picture.
Weather race morning was perfect. Well, perfect minus that 20 mile an hour wind. Everyone insisted that was very unusual. The start of the race was in Chene-Bourg, about 15 minutes from Geneva. From there we headed out to the countryside. The roads were incredibly narrow and on either side were spectacular fields of yellow rape-seed flowers. This is where the five miles of uphill were and as we went up, that 20 mile an hour wind was in our face.
Crowds were sparse in the country, but where there were people, in true Swiss style, they were ringing cow bells. I was feeling pretty good but it was hard. I kept telling myself, just get to the top and then the wind will be on your back going down. And, that was true, but going down was harder than going up. After about four miles of downhill, I felt destroyed. I was walk running and I’m pretty sure I was hobbling at times. But I made it to the bottom.
Around mile 20 was another short downhill, and more walk run. After that we were in Geneva for the final five miles. Crowd were pretty strong here, which was good. I needed their support to finish. I finished the marathon in a respectable 4 hours 12 minutes, with my hubby James, his cousin Nicole and our good friend Jon-Micheal cheering me to the finish line. Another unforgettable experience in the books.
Betty Staugler is the Charlotte County extension agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program and an active runner. Contact her at staugler@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.^p
