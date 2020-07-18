Sarasota Memorial Hospital is participating in a COVID-19 clinical trial involving “designer” antibodies that are “the most promising treatment on the horizon,” according to the doctor who diagnosed the first case of the disease in the state.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo, SMH director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, announced the study via a YouTube video.
REGN COV-2 was developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to attack the “spike” protein on the coronavirus by which it attaches itself to the human cell in its host, he said.
The company isolated antibodies in plasma from infected people and identified the two most potent ones, he said.
It uses two to reduce the ability of the virus to escape from one by mutating, he said.
“The tests that they have done in vitro (in mice) and in test tubes are fabulous,” Gordillo said. “They completely obliterated the coronavirus in relatively low concentrations...We are very excited about this trial.”
The REGN COV-2 “cocktail” is already being given to patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who need oxygen. SMH is the first hospital in the state to begin using the drug.
In other phases of the trial that are to begin later, it will be given to patients who are mildly ill and don’t need to be in the hospital and to people who have only been exposed to the virus, to see if it keeps them from getting sick.
SMH is one of three hospitals in the state — and the only community hospital — participating in the trials, Gordillo said.
It has already been a participant in trials of convalescent plasma therapy and the antiviral drug remdesivir, whose manufacturer, Gilead Sciences Inc., announced on Friday the results of a clinical trial of patients with severe COVID-19.
They support earlier findings that the drug shortens recovery time for COVID-19 patients and also indicate it may reduce mortality.
According to a company news release, 74.4% of patients treated with remdesivir recovered by day 14 compared to 59% of patients who didn’t, and the mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir was 7.6% at day 14 compared to 12.5% among the other patients.
SMH is no longer participating in those trials and as a result is having problems with its supplies of both convalescent plasma and remdesivir, Gordillo said.
The amount of plasma available depends on donations to SunCoast Blood Centers from people who have had COVID-19, which have been inconsistent. A complication is that the plasma has to match the patient’s blood type, which poses a problem for people with rarer blood types, he said.
Remdesivir is in high demand because the Food & Drug Administration has given emergency clearance for it to be used even as it works its way through the formal approval process. Gordillo said the federal government recently helped SMH procure a new supply.
The hospital is hoping to be a participant in trials of vaccines later this year, he said.
In the meantime, he said, the area will likely continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases for several weeks unless behavioral changes are made.
That means more people wearing masks, maintaining social distance and keeping up their hand hygiene, he said.
