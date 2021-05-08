Savoring life after Covid-19

Vickie McCall, a native Arcadian, was a busy gal. When not working in the DeSoto County school records office or on one of her side businesses, she cans tomatoes and green beans and puts her baking skills to use.
She was preparing for another busy Thanksgiving/Christmas holiday season when human resources called to tell her a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19. Days later, she came down with the worst stomachache she’s ever known and thought she had a bad bug and would slough it off in a few days.
no ordinary flu
Turns out it was no ordinary flu. Having trouble breathing McCall went to Desoto Memorial Hospital on Dec. 4, 2020. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted and put on a respirator. Because there were no lung doctors, McCall was transferred to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Dec. 7. Her symptoms worsened and she spent several weeks in a medically induced coma. Like many patients with COVID-19, she was being kept alive with a ventilator.
Weeks later an ICU doctor told her spouse, “She’s in God’s hands now … there’s nothing more we can do.” As McCall was fighting for her life and still on a respirator, another nurse brought in a laptop so that family could connect online in a video chat, perhaps for the last time.
McCall was not lucid when her nurse set up a video call for her husband Mac, two brothers, father, sister, and sister-in-law. Tearful prayers were initiated by the nurse and the family mournfully joined in.
McCall’s sister in Alabama journaled daily tabs on her status. Because family was not allowed physical contact, she recorded dates and times of each medical procedure as a way of keeping connection with her loved one.
She knew that McCall was on a ventilator for four weeks, and she knew that her sister was scheduled for a tracheostomy, which would involve creating an opening in her neck to place a tube into her airway.
Before the tracheostomy, they put the ventilator at low levels to determine if McCall could breathe on her own. Miraculously, all the tests indicated that she was starting to breathe on her own and the ventilator was taken out.
Her survival is testament to lifesaving care and medical interventions. “The compassion I’ve seen here (Sarasota Memorial Hospital) is selflessly given,” says Brian Blake, ICU cardiac monitor tech. Blake says that there were times that they were inundated with so many people stricken and dying from COVID-19. “If people have seen what I have seen, they’d wear the masks,” says Blake.
Every day he witnessed acts of kindness, whether that was singing a patient’s favorite song, holding a hand or comforting a frightened patient. “When I see people thanking their nurses, all I hear nurses say in response is ‘I am just doing my job.’”
McCall is very thankful to her ICU nurse for helping her make a comeback, but the deficits of prolonged time on ventilators reveal the climb she would have to make to get back to normal function.
When she was wheeled into her room at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center (one of the first facilities in the area to isolate coronavirus patients in a private suite recovery area) her function was limited, and she had lost 16 pounds.
“All I could do was move my head and my hands,” says McCall. “My hair was so matted … I was a mess.” She says that the first two therapists patiently combed her hair giving her a sense of normalcy.
McCall admits she was surprised at the care and compassion shown by the nursing staff (Susan McCue, CNA, and Cheryl Kneir, LPN). “I never could believe all the steps they took to make me comfortable — they are angels.
REHABILITATION
Because McCall’s functioning status was limited, rehab had to start at ground zero. Baby steps were taken. Just getting out of bed took assistance from two therapists.
“My therapists were exceptionally patient,” says McCall. She admits that therapy was tough, but the therapists were all so motivational.
After one particularly challenging rehab session, McCall says that the Director of Rehabilitation, Kimmer O’Neill, came to cheer her on. “She asked if there was anything that I wanted, and I told her I wanted a chocolate shake from Wendy’s. Next thing I see is a cold shake delivered by Kimmer … they were all so great to me,” said McCall.
Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center is one of the few rehabilitation sites that combine respiratory therapy with physical therapy, which makes it a winning combination for McCall and other patients with lung diseases.
“We had to monitor her oxygen saturation rate during certain exercises,” said Sherwin Carpiso, doctor of physical therapy, geriatric clinical specialist, certified lymphedema CDT, and wound care therapist as well as rehab instructor for Tai-Chi. He is a veteran physical therapist with 21 years’ experience who has successfully helped over 20 post-COVID-19 patients return to improved quality of life.
Throughout therapy, McCall is monitored for her oxygen saturation level. If it dips below a certain point, she needs to take a break. Because many standing activities drop her oxygen levels, she can become short of breath.
Carpiso reports that all patients, not just post-covid survivors, require custom therapy. For McCall’s start, all she could do was seated exercises, “but Vickie’s goals were to get back to work, so we upped the challenge,” he said.
“She asked me if we could try to use a treadmill and we did but it was at a very slow pace at 1.2 mph, and too slow for her regular community walking,” said Carpiso.
To push her further, Carpiso added a AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill. This piece of NASA-derived equipment enables individuals to walk at a lower percentage of their body weight and uses air pressure to help unweight the patient. Neoprene shorts are worn, generally over the top pants or leggings. After the patient steps inside the chamber, which looks like a large bubble, they’re zipped inside.
Carpiso says that the Alter G allows the lower body to be enclosed and supported by the air pressure. “Once we calibrated the machine to Vickie, we took off 20% of her body weight,” he said. “From there, we were able to start her at 1.8 miles per hour and she progressed to three sets of 7 minutes.” In between sets, Carpiso took McCall’s oxygen saturation rates to determine exercise tolerance.
“Every post-Covid patient is different,” said Carpiso. “There’s very little research about protocols to take for this special population … and since I am an evidence-based clinician, I realize we’re in a brand-new territory.”
McCall was up for every challenge Carpiso gave her. “Attitude is the defining factor for every patient in therapy,” said Carpiso. “Patient attitude can’t be measured, but it can dictate their success in recovery.”
REcovery
McCall thinks of miracles when it comes to her recovery. Right after her hospital discharge, McCall was assisted by her sister-in-law to make a needed checkup appointment. She walked into the appointment and introduced the doctor to her caregiving sister. “And the other one floating over my head is my guardian angel.”
On March 16, McCall walked out of Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center on her own and was surprised to see Mac meet her on time. “He’s late to everything, but I guess he’s happy to get me home,” said McCall.
She is thankful to be back to work with two of her co-workers, Christina Clemons and Vickie Mercer, who helped segue her therapy to Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center. “They are like sisters to me,” said McCall, “and are always looking out for my best interests.”
As McCall continues to improve with therapy, her only complaint is lack of taste. “Everything to me tastes funny, even coffee, it tastes bitter, so I throw it out … but I am so glad to be alive and well.”
For now, McCall continues to strengthen and improve her mobility and function and will soon be discharged from outpatient therapy.
“From hospitalization with covid to successfully recouping in rehab with a discharge home, that’s miraculous,” said O’Neill. “We are witnesses to everyday miracles from people barely able to get out of bed to eventually making that final walk out the exit door.”
Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center’s therapy department, led by Kimmer O’Neill, DOR, MOTR, is at 25325 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-235-8011.
