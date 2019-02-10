Music can express many emotions, be a source of comfort and encouragement or simply induce a peaceful state of mind. For those looking to express their love for a special someone, songs with or without lyrics can help convey such feelings.
Music lovers may greatly appreciate songs chosen especially for them in honor of Valentine's Day. Therefore, as a heart-warming gift, curate a special selection of songs that can be gifted to a loved one. Even though it's an inexpensive way to show you care, the meaning behind the gift can be profound. While "mix tapes" of the 1990s may have fallen out of favor, individuals who subscribe to streaming music services can do something similar by establishing custom playlists. Look to options such as Pandora, Amazon Music and Spotify for inspiration.
For those who want to go a little further, upload audio versions of several songs and create a YouTube video montage featuring meaningful photos.
When considering which songs to include, think about "Endless Love," which Billboard places in the No. 1 spot on its list of the top 50 love songs. This song remained at the top of the charts for nine weeks in 1981 and features the vocal talents of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.
