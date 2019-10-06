See the process of fitness maintenance as a journey

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults who exercise regularly have a reduced mortality risk. Below are a number of concepts, principles and tips that should prove helpful to anyone wanting to help ensure the success of his/her fitness effort.
You should see the process of fitness maintenance or reclamation as a journey and as with most journeys, it should have a purpose and a plan. The purpose what drives and directs you toward your goal. It could be a desire to lose weight, eat better, get rid of a pot belly or strengthen your body or its. Your plans are the actions that you will take to accomplish your purpose. Without the establishing and careful execution of these action steps, your chances of reaching your goal may be diminished.
Proper planning should be an important part of your fitness improvement. Without a well thought out plan, it is unlikely that many people will accomplish much in the way of fitness improvement. Such a plan is best done by a fitness or health professional and will include one or more training factors. These factors are your goals.
An aim when planning your fitness program is to choose goals that are important to you, realistic, attainable and will help you address a fitness concern or problem. Common fitness goals include: increasing flexibility, strength or endurance; facilitating an ideal body composition, improving balance, coordination or posture; managing stress or increasing energy and vitality.
One of the goals of your fitness program should be to develop and maintain adequate levels of muscular strength. In addition to an increase in strength and muscle mass, other benefits of a well-planned and executed muscle strengthening program are improvements in the performance of your daily tasks, the potential for increased calorie burning, delaying or preventing the onset of osteoporosis, potentially reducing your risk of injuries or helping to prevent lower back pain.
An important component of your fitness program should be safety. There are a number of conditions that can be made worse when certain types of exercises. As a general rule, irrespective of your age, if you suffer from any pulmonary, cardiovascular or metabolic disease such as diabetes or diseases of the thyroid, liver or kidneys, you should have a health screening prior to participating in any type of strenuous exercise. The health screening will normally include your health history, an exercise readiness questionnaire, in many cases a physical examination and a number of laboratory tests. Other important safety tips to consider are the following:
• Begin each exercise session with some type of warm up activity. You should end your session with a brief cool down period.
• Do not attempt to force progress. Exercise regularly and progress slowly.
• If at all possible, you should avoid running on hard surfaces, especially if you are wearing inadequate footwear.
• Avoid exercising when the sun is at its strongest. Planning your exercise program for the early morning hours (between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.) or in the afternoon (from 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.) will help you avoid the negative effects of the sun’s intense heat.
• If you must exercise out in the sun, consider the following: exercise slowly or decrease the duration of your exercise session; exercise in shaded areas;your clothing should be loose, white or bright in color (no black or dark colors) and porous enough to allow evaporation to take place; as little clothing as possible should be worn; drink fluids (especially water) before, during and, if necessary, after your exercise session.If you sweat a lot during exercise, the electrolytes that are lost should be replaced. A little salt added to your diet, plus the daily consumption of a banana, orange or other citrus fruitsshouldtake care of the problem. You should consult with your physician or health advisor before adding sodium (salt) to your diet.
• Wear proper clothing, especially footwear. And before buying any shoes, make sure they fit your feet comfortably and serve your needs.
• Exercise should be discontinued when any of the following warning signs are present: pain or pressure (tightness) in the chest, dizziness or lightheadedness, abnormal heart beats, extreme breathlessness, nausea or vomiting.
For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 263 or visit the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.