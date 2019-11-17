For the deaf and hard of hearing, faces are critical to communication. In American Sign Language the same hand shape and movement can totally change meaning with facial expressions.
When photographer Brian Tietz suggested his annual philanthropy portrait photography project to Alicia Miller, executive director of the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center, she didn’t hesitate to accept.
“It’s an opportunity to increase deaf awareness,” Miller said. “This project shows that the deaf look like everyone else.”
It’s been a big couple of years of gaining visibility for the former Deaf Service Center, which since 1983 has been working to improve the quality of life for the deaf and hard of hearing citizens and their families through education, advocacy and community involvement.
A wide range of services are offered to deaf and hard of hearing children and adults of Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, Glades and DeSoto counties, including interpreting services, free telephone equipment loans, deaf mentor program, American Sign Language classes, information and referral services, employment assistance, family education, community outreach and education and adaptive equipment sales.
In January 2018, the center received a new name, the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing center after Albert Pimentel made a $50,000 donation in honor of his wife. Al Pimentel, who is deaf, wanted to increase viability and visibility of the center in honor of his hard-of-hearing wife, a lifelong educator of the deaf, who passed away in June 2019.
Now, Fort Myers photographer Brian Tietz has put some faces to the center’s name and mission with a photography project designed to bring to life area service organizations and those they serve.
For two days in October, Tietz set up his lights and camera at the small office and classrooms of the center. The results are portraits of 15 staff members and beneficiaries of the center’s services.
Each photography subject, which included the deaf, hard of hearing, children of deaf adults and sign language interpreters, was asked to make a sign for a word that represents deaf life to them.
“I’m really trying to capture an unguarded moment,” Tietz said. That’s really the element that makes an impact in an image when you see it. I try to keep the lighting simple and let the faces and people really capture the attention of the viewer.”
Miller said the images will be on display at the center’s fundraising event Jan. 11, at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers, where Deafies in Drag, a deaf comedy duo, will shed more light on deaf culture. After the event, the portraits will hang in the center’s offices.
It’s the fifth philanthropy project for Tietz. “A few years ago, when I was turning 40, I had a moment where I realized I hadn’t really done much to help my community,” he said. “I don’t necessarily have the financial means to give to local charities and thought I could offer my time and skills to help instead, and in turn keep being creative and produce some great images that help local organizations. I wanted to be a better person and role model for my children.”
His daughter, Ava, 14, has been helping when she can with behind-the-scenes videos of the photo shoots.
With a goal to do at least one philanthropic photography project a year, so far, Tietz has photographed children of the Heights Foundation, the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, Bonita Springs Historic Preservation Board and Grace Place in Naples. He donates his time and the images to the charities.
“When I started doing these projects, the biggest surprise was how great I felt after the shoots,” Tietz says. “Doing good things genuinely makes you feel great inside and out.”
Miller said one photo included four girls, two of them deaf and two of them hearing. “They had so much fun,” she said. “In the image, you can’t tell which ones are deaf. It shows that deaf doesn’t have a ‘look.’”
For information on the January fundraising event and services of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center, call 239-461-0334 voice phone, 239-247-5821 video phone or visit www.dhhc.life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.