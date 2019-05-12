A self-defense class for females graduating from high school took place at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, on May 3.
The free class was taught by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Training Sergeant and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, Brent Hertenlehner.
Young adults can benefit from self-defense courses for a number of reasons. It improves confidence but it also helps them to level the playing field against an attacker who may be much larger than they are. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.
Students were shown how to apply choke holds to render an attacker helpless or escape an attacker if pinned to the ground.
“This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence.”
The next class will be held at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, on May 17. For more information or to sign up, email Claudette Bennett at cbennett@ccsofl.net or Trista Zimmerman at trista.zimmerman@ccso.org or visit www.facebook.com/pg/CCSOFLSheriff/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.