While COVID-19 has dominated the media and newsfeeds and significantly affected our activities of daily living, we cannot forget about sepsis. According to the Sepsis Alliance, sepsis affects 1.7 million people and takes 270,000 lives in the United States every year. Sepsis can develop in people of any age with any type of infection and it can develop very quickly. Rapid recognition of sepsis and treatment are crucial to survival.
According to the Sepsis Alliance:
• 80% of patients who get sepsis are 50 years of age and older.
• Adults 65 years old and older are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with sepsis than younger adults
• Older sepsis survivors are at higher risk for long-term cognitive impairment and physical problems compared to patients of similar age that were treated for other illnesses
Sepsis is not ‘blood poisoning’ and it is not contagious. Many times, when someone has an infection, their immune system is able to fight it off on its own or with the use of medication like antibiotics. When someone is septic, their body cannot fight the infection and it starts to attack itself. Sepsis is your body’s toxic response to an infection. It can develop in people of any age and it can develop very quickly.
Not every infection turns into sepsis and while we are not always sure who will develop sepsis, there are trends. Sepsis is more likely to occur in people who have multiple medical issues like cancer, diabetes, wounds, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (or COPD) or recent surgery/injury. Unfortunately, those who have had sepsis in the past are at higher risk to develop it again in the future.
The symptoms of sepsis change as people age and symptoms of sepsis symptoms can often be vague. If there is a combination of symptoms going on in conjunction with an infection, sepsis is a high possibility if combined with the risk factors mentioned above.
An easy acronym to remember the signs and symptoms for sepsis is “TIME.”
T: Temperature (high or low)
I: Signs of infection (wound with drainage, cough with heavy mucus production, foul smelling urine production, etc.)
M: Mental decline (confusion, sleepy, and/or difficult to arouse)
E: Extremely ill “the worst I’ve ever felt”
Sepsis is a medical emergency just like a heart attack or stroke. According to the Sepsis Alliance, every hour that antibiotic treatment is delayed for sepsis, mortality risk rises up to 7.6%. Make sure to call 9-1-1 and do not drive yourself to the hospital. Emergency Medical Services in our area have been trained to recognize sepsis and can initiate treatment while communicating your condition to the hospital, prior to your arrival.
Luckily for Charlotte County and surrounding area residents, great care is close to home. Fawcett Memorial Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission for sepsis treatment meaning the hospital’s sepsis program met rigorous standards and reflects the hospital’s commitment to sepsis treatment. The staff are trained to provide effective and quick treatment for our sepsis patients both in the emergency room and within the hospital units.
