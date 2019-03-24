The Show The Love Luncheon was held at the 24TwentyOne Event Center in Port Charlotte.
The luncheon, sponsored by the Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition, featured guest speaker Diane Ramseyer, who covered topics including drug dependent newborns, treatment and intervention.
Kiri Polak spoke of the help and advice she received from Healthy Start during her pregnancy.
The event was a fundraising event for Charlotte County mothers and babies.
For more information, contact Charlotte County Healthy Start at 941-764-9700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.