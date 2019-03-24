The Show The Love  Luncheon was held at the 24TwentyOne Event Center in Port Charlotte.

The luncheon, sponsored by the Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition, featured guest speaker Diane Ramseyer, who covered topics including drug dependent newborns, treatment and intervention.

Kiri Polak spoke of the help and advice she received from Healthy Start during her pregnancy.

The event was a fundraising event for Charlotte County mothers and babies.

For more information, contact Charlotte County Healthy Start at 941-764-9700.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments