Side effects

Headaches and fatigue are two side effects of breast cancer treatment.

 MCC

Navigating cancer treatment is a challenge unlike any other. Medical professionals often advise cancer patients to lean on their support systems during treatment, and heeding that advice can make it easier to manage the ups and downs that can arise when being treated for cancer.

In addition to building a strong and trustworthy support system, individuals diagnosed with breast cancer can study up on what to expect during treatment. Side effects of treatment may differ depending on the treatment plan devised by women's cancer care teams. Such plans are not uniform, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® notes that treatments often include a combination of therapies, including chemotherapy and radiation.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments