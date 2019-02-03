Chelsea Place Senior Care held a Sock Hop at its activity center, in Port Charlotte.
Guests were treated to 1950s music and staff dressed in themed clothing.
A 1958 Edsel arrived, courtesy of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, S.W. Florida Region.
Some guests arrived via Chelsea Place’s fleet of vans, which provide transportation to and from the center.
To learn more about Chelsea Place Senior Daycare, visit chelsea placecare.com or call 941-883-6600.
