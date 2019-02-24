There is nothing more heartbreaking than a child with cancer. This was recognized by President Trump in his recent State of the Union address, which came 10 days before International Childhood Cancer Day on Feb. 15. Joining First Lady Melania Trump in the gallery for the speech was 10-year-old Grace Eline, whom the president said completed treatment for brain cancer last fall.
The president said he will ask the Congress for $500 million over the next 10 years to fund childhood cancer research, which is extremely underfunded. More money will be needed and needed sooner.
An opportunity for locals to contribute takes place on March 9, when the Celtic Ray Public House in Punta Gorda hosts the area’s first St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers Ben and Kathi Haynie are seeking people who will volunteer to have their heads shaved and encourage their friends to donate money for childhood cancer research.
“Whether they decide to shave their head, volunteer, or donate, we hope everyone will be a part of the excitement,” said Kathi Haynie,
The event includes many raffle prizes and a 50-50 raffle. Everyone who shaves their head and raises at least $50 will receive a St. Baldrick’s T-shirt.
A nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the leading private funder of childhood cancer research grants in the United States and around the world. Kids with cancer often lose their hair during treatment, so the head shaving shows kids with cancer that they’re not alone.
The charity was started in 2000 by a trio of insurance executives who shaved their heads at Jim Brady’s Irish pub in Manhattan on St. Patrick’s Day. The name is a combination of “bald” and St. Patrick’s — St. BALDrick’s. St. Baldrick’s became an independent foundation 2005 and has raised more than $258 million to support research.
The Haynies, who moved to Punta Gorda in April of last year, brought the St. Baldrick’s concept with them from Nevada, where they attended events in both Las Vegas and Reno.
“My husband was the first to shave his head.” Kathi said. “This will be the ninth year he’s done it, and he raised money each time. I did it two years ago, and my stepson Shaun’s done it for two years in a row, and he’ll be coming from San Diego to do it again this year.”
Kathi said Reno has one of the most successful St. Baldrick’s shave events on the West Coast.
“It’s a lot bigger there than it is here,” she noted. “It’s just not taken off on the East Coast much, I guess. I think they do two in Fort Myers and one up in Tampa, but nothing in between. In Vegas, there were probably 10 or 12 on the same day.”
Although Kathi watched her husband and others have their heads shaved in Nevada, she was reluctant.
“I couldn’t do it. I was too vain,” she said. “Then my boss at the time came to me crying and she said she had to leave work. I asked her what happened, and she said her nephew Joshua passed away. She was in her 30s, and I figured he was probably in his 30s, too. I said, ‘I’m sorry. What happened?’ She said, ‘Well, he had cancer.’ I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. Cancer is a terrible thing.’
“Then she really lost it. He was only 7 years old. That was the turning point for me. I lost my ego and said I’m going to do it in Joshua’s honor. We raised $5,000 that year, the three of us. Now we’re continuing Joshua’s legacy cross-country.”
Kathi admitted that getting people to shave their heads was proving a little tougher here than in Nevada.
“We’re still trying to recruit people,” she said. “I think a lot of people, on the day of the event, will decide to shave. We’re getting the word out there, and we’re telling people what it is. This first year is probably going to be a little slow, but we’ve already raised $2,000.”
Kathi praised Celtic Ray owner Kevin Doyle for providing the venue for the March 9 St. Baldrick’s.
“Kevin actually knew the event,” she said. “It’s usually at a pub because it’s always around St. Paddy’s day. When I brought the idea to Kevin, he was very excited about it. When I told him we did it at McMullan’s Irish Pub last year in Vegas, he goes, ‘Oh, I know McMullan’s. We’ve got better fish and chips than they do.’ ”
The Celtic Ray is located at 145 E. Marion Ave., on the corner of Marion and Nesbit St., in Punta Gorda. For more information on St. Baldrick’s, visit www.stbaldricks.org or call Kathi at 775-220-1644.
