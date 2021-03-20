Chelsea Place Senior Care day time activity center in Port Charlotte celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with members and staff dancing, singing and enjoying sweet treats. Not one single person in the entire room did not have a smile on their face. For more information, call 941-214-2379.
