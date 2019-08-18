The best thing about running is crossing finish lines. The best way to do that is with a training plan.
I’ve heard longtime runners say they prefer to run on “feel” instead of a plan. They listen to their bodies.
I’ve been running for 10 years and most mornings my body tells me to put my feet up and throw some extra syrup on my pancakes. It’s my training plan that tells me I don’t have the time or energy for a sugar crash. I need to get outside and get moving.
THE GOOD NEWS
Picking a training plan can be fun. It’s the same feeling you might get after a shopping haul for organizational supplies. You can almost feel how amazing your life will be when you implement your new tools. Like the shopping trip, the planning is the easiest part of any race. You can do it at your desk or lying on your coach. You can make big plans for your future self or more realistic ones. The big plans seem more fun until you actually have to run them.
BEGINNER PLANS
These plans focus on getting you to the finish line. They are easy to implement without a fancy watch or any previous running knowledge.
C25K: Arguably the most famous training plan, the C25K has delivered thousands from the couch to their first 5K. I’ve never done the plan, because I ran my first 5K on pure determination. I recommend training for them though. You’ll run it faster and recover better. www.c25kfree.com.
Jeff Galloway beginner plan: Jeff Galloway is famous for his run/walk plans. His workouts prescribe planned 30 second walk breaks every few minutes. It sounds great. For many runners it is. When I started running, I enjoyed the walking too much. The hard part was getting running again. Many runners swear by this plan though. www.jeffgalloway.com/training.
Hal Higdon beginner plan: I ran my first half marathon and marathon using Higdon’s programs. They’re simple. I like that. You run a certain number of miles each workout at any pace. www.halhigdon.com.
INTERMEDIATE/ ADVANCED PLANS
All of the aforementioned sites, have more advanced programs as well. But after the addiction as fully set in, it’s fun to experiment. The following programs are more complex and put a little more focus on speed.
Runner’s World Run Less, Run Faster: Become a Faster, Stronger Runner with the Revolutionary 3-Run-a-Week Training Program by BIll Pierce, Scott Muir and Ray Moss. Before you get too excited by the title, know that this program includes equal amounts of sweating as any other program. You run less and cross train more. I’ve used this program a couple of times. I’ve never hit some of the speeds suggested in the interval runs. But I like the cross training aspect.
Hanson’s Marathon Method: Run Your Fastest Marathon the Hansons Way by Luke Murphy. For those of you who love running more than anything else, this plan is for you. The Hanson’s are famous for training some of the fastest people on the planet. They are also famous for their no-mercy running plans. This plan will have you running six to seven days a week with the theory that you can train your legs to run while tired. I have made it through about two weeks of this plan. Those of you have made it through this plan, I salute you.
Jack Daniel’s VDOT: This is the plan I’m currently on for an upcoming marathon in December. It’s revolves around a calculation of recent race speeds to determine your runs. I came across this plan when I hired a coach that uses it. I don’t know if I would do this one on my own. So far, I’ve enjoyed it though. I’ll keep you updated.
Whatever you choose, the most important part of any plan is to follow it. Do you have a favorite training plan? I’d love to hear about it.
Adrienne Andreae is a runner and realtor with the Andreae Group at Re/Max Harbor Realty. You can reach her at Adrienne@andreaegroup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.