Steps that can help men reduce their risk for heart disease vary depending on age

According to the American Heart Association, half of the men who die suddenly of coronary heart disease do not exhibit symptoms.
The AHA also says that between 70% and 89% of sudden cardiac events occur in men. Both of those factors only highlight the importance men must place on protecting themselves against heart disease.
The AHA notes that the steps that can help men reduce their risk for heart disease vary depending on their ages.
For example, men in their 20s can make sure they exercise regularly, avoid smoking and secondhand smoke, and schedule routine wellness visits with their physicians.
Men in their 50s may need to be more diligent in their efforts to prevent heart disease, especially if they have already been diagnosed with conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.
While young men and older men may need to employ different strategies in their fights against heart disease, men of all ages can benefit from routine exercise, nutritious diets and healthy lifestyles.
