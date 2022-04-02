Kids dealing with stress experience many of the same symptoms as adults, which the Mayo Clinic reports include headaches, chest pain, anxiety and mood swings. The Boys and Girls Club of America notes that stressors change as children grow up. Parents can keep that in mind but also recognize that certain events can contribute to stress regardless of how old a child is.
The Global Organization for Stress reports that stress is the number one health concern for high school students. Kids dealing with stress experience many of the same symptoms as adults, which the Mayo Clinic reports include headaches, chest pain, anxiety and mood swings, among others. But stress triggers differ for kids and adults, and parents concerned about stress affecting their children can learn about potential stressors so they can be better prepared to help children get through stressful experiences.
The Boys and Girls Club of America notes that stressors change as children grow up. Parents can keep that in mind but also recognize that certain events can contribute to stress regardless of how old a child is.
General stressors
The BGCA notes that kids of all ages may be stressed by incidents or experiences that can affect kids whether they're in elementary school or approaching high school graduation. Such stressors include:
• Conflicts with friends
• Bullying
• Peer pressure
• Academic struggles, including poor performance and difficulties with the curriculum
• Problems socializing
• Disappointing parents
• Parents' divorce or separation
• Family financial struggles
• Unsafe or precarious living situation
Stressors for children
New experiences are among the stressors that affect children. Such experiences can include being away from home and performing in front of others, whether it's in a sport, school play or other public forum. Children also may feel stress if or when they are picked last for a sports team. Perceived dangers, even when there's no imminent threat, also can be stressors for young children. Such dangers may include kidnapping, fires and natural disasters, among others.
Stress for preteens and teens
The bodily changes associated with puberty are among the potential stressors for kids in this age group. The changes children undergo at this stage in life also can lead to issues with self-esteem and other negative thoughts, and that can be a stressor for some kids. The specter of college and the uncertainty that life after high school can spark are another potential stressor for kids in this age group. Older kids who begin dating also may find that this causes stress.
Parents can do their best to recognize potential stressors and help kids manage stress in a healthy, safe way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.