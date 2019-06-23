Bill Van Helden called it a game-changer.
The Charlotte County fire chief was asked to evaluate the impact of Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s new Comprehensive Stroke Center.
He didn’t hesitate.
“Comprehensive stroke centers take the level of stroke care to that of the best in the country,” he said. “We knew it was coming. It’s happened in other communities, but now it’s here for us.”
A stroke is a medical condition in which blood flow to the brain is interrupted, often by a clot. The Port Charlotte hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center has been operating since mid-May. Stroke is a medical emergency requiring prompt treatment.
That treatment was limited before Fawcett earned the comprehensive designation. Before, patients who suffered certain types of strokes had to be taken to hospitals outside Charlotte County. The comprehensive part of the program includes technology capable of literally sucking a blood clot from the brain, allowing for treatment after the 41/2-hour window that defines when a clot-busting drug can be effectively administered.
“We no longer have to leave the county,” Van Helden went on. “We have several different types of alerts. We have a trauma alert for a bad accident. We have a cardiac alert. And then we have a stroke alert.
“Of all the alerts that we do every day, stroke is the most common. Now, we don’t have to leave the county to get our patients that high level of care, and that means best outcomes for the people we bring to the hospital.
“The bottom line? If you want a place with this level of care, it’s here.”
Dr. Vikas Gupta, an interventional neurologist, was among the hospital’s medical professionals who attended the event.
“What the comprehensive certification means is that not only can we administer the clot-busting medication through IV up to 41/2 hours, but for patients who come in outside that time window – six hours, 12 hours, up to 24 hours – those patients can be treated with a clot retrieval therapy.
“In other words, I can take that clot out. That’s what we can offer now, and that’s a huge jump.”
Fawcett’s open house included tours and demonstrations in its new interventional radiology suite, which is equipped with the latest technology used to identify blockages or malformations in blood vessels.
Patrick Rodgers, a clinical specialist, showed visitors how it’s done through a series of clear catheters.
“Seventy percent of the time, we’ll be able to aspirate the clot out,” he said as he demonstrated with the help of volunteer Susan Redgrave. “We did not have this technology 10 years ago.”
And now the technology is available in Charlotte County, closing a huge gap in the health care available locally.
“It raises the bar for stroke care in Charlotte County,” said Bill Hawley, Fawcett CEO. “Before Fawcett’s program, you had to drive into Sarasota to go to Sarasota Memorial, or you had to go down to Lee County.
“Time is brain. We now have the technology, the physicians and the staff where they can go in and actually pull the clot out. It makes Charlotte County a much safer place to be.”
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte also meets all the criteria to be a state recognized comprehensive stroke center, according the hospital, which was cited in published reports.
