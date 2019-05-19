The Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo was held at Fishermans Village in Punta Gorda on May 4.

The expo featured health screenings, door prizes, information on a variety of health related services, CBD products, and healthy eating alternatives.

Bruce Neuman and Tiki D performed in the center court.

For more information on upcoming events at Fishermen’s Village, visit www.fishville.com.

