Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group
Gain support not only from bariatric experts, but also from others going through similar experiences. 5:30 p.m. March 5 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Lung Cancer Support Group
Find out what support and assistance is available to you and your family, and how others are coping. No registration required. 2 p.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth floor Conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For details, call 941-286-8693.
Stroke Support Group
Find out what support and assistance is available to you and your family, and how others are coping. 4 p.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, 4th Floor Conf. Room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-766-3152 to register.
Charlotte Prostate Support Group
The Charlotte Prostate Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. March 20 at the Fawcett Hospital H2U facility, 3280 Tamiami Trail, suite 493, Port Charlotte. The speaker will be Dr. Eric Lubiner, D.O. Lubiner will address recent changes in advanced prostate cancer treatment. A cancer diagnosis is not required for attendance. Women are cordially invited to attend and participate. Refreshments and room provided by Fawcett Memorial Hospital. The April 17 speaker will be Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, M.D., from Advocate Radiation Oncology.
Forever Bonds Breastfeeding Support Group
New moms — and moms-to-be — are invited to share and learn about breastfeeding. 10:30 a.m. March 26 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Call 941-624-7214 to register.
Mended Hearts Support Group
Mended Hearts is a national and community-based non-profit organization that provides support to those diagnosed with heart disease. Chapter 405 is right here in Charlotte County. Its members draw on personal experience as they offer peer-to-peer support. If you are a heart survivor or family caregiver, we would like to invite you to our special educational and support session. 1 p.m. March 27 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Call 941-766-4686 to learn more and reserve your seat.
GriefShare
Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort, support and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend by attending a GriefShare session. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Meetings will be held each Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. This 13-week seminar/support group can be joined at any time. Call 941-421-4471, 703-344-1521 or www.griefshare.org to learn more about the program.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 941-426-7723 for information on meetings in the Arcadia, Venice, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port and Englewood areas, including dates times and places.
Alzheimer’s support groups
The Alzheimer’s Association holds monthly caregiver support groups for spouses, adult children and family members who want to connect and share insight with others in similar situations. RSVP is not required to attend. For more information, call 941-235-7470.
Port Charlotte area
• 3 p.m. third Tuesday at South Port Square (Harbor Terrace), 23033 Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• 3 p.m. third Thursday at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
Punta Gorda area
• 3 p.m. third Monday at Life Care center, 450 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• 3 p.m. second Tuesday at Punta Gorda Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Englewood area
• 10:30 a.m. third Friday, Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets from 3-4 p.m. the second Tuesday every month at The Springs at South Biscayne, 6235 Hoffman St., North Port. Call 941-426-8349 to register.
Amputee Support Group
The Amputee Support Group meets at 3 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the Life Care Center, Punta Gorda. Contact George Baum at 941-787-4151 for more information.
Breast cancer networking
The Venice Breast Cancer Networking Group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Elite Health Wellness Center at 4125 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 2, Venice. Time is from 2- 3 p.m. It is a safe place for newly diagnosed and survivors to talk with informative speakers in alternate months. Contact Dawn Moore at 941-408-9572 or www.smh.com/thrive.
Breastfeeding support groups
There are a variety of programs and resources to empower breastfeeding moms. Health professionals and peer counselors provide a range of services from right after birth at the hospital to breastfeeding support groups in the community as noted below:
• Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., WIC in partnership with Lactation Love Breastfeeding Support Group, Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Contact: Arielle Ball, DOH-Sarasota, WIC and Nutrition Services, Arielle.Ball@FLHealth.gov or 941-685-3324.
• Second Wednesday each month, 1-2:30 p.m., North Port Library conference room, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Contact: Jamee Thumm, Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, jamee.thumm@gmail.com or 941-373-7070, ext. 307.
Cancer support group
Fawcett Memorial Hospital offers a cancer support group for cancer patients, their families and caregivers. The group meets the last Wednesday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m. with lunch provided. Cancer patients and their family members are encouraged to attend. Active participation is not required, listeners are welcome. Physicians and other health professionals will periodically speak to the group on cancer related topics. For more information or to RSVP, call 941-624-8318.
Cancer Support Ministry
First United Methodist Church offers cancer support ministry. Whether you are new diagnosis or have been battling for a long time, the cancer ministry provides a place where people who understand the treatment journey are available to help, listen and support patients, as well as survivors, caregivers and family members. The Cancer Support Ministry meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in room 9 at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Mitzi Kohrman, kohrman1562@comcast.net.
Caregivers Support Group
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, hosts a caregiver support group from 1-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information, contact Mike Boccia at 941-815-6077.
Codependents Anonymous
Codependents Anonymous is a Twelve Step Fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from CoDependence and the development and maintenance of healthy relationships. The Coda meetings in the area meet at the Oasis Alana Club at 2936 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Monday Step from 7-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Open from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact Barbara at 941-474-4190.
Courage Over Cancer
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church’s cancer care program, Courage Over Cancer, offers support and ministry to men, women and families who are affected by cancer. Church and community members touched by this disease are provided with help and spiritual counsel that are specific to their needs as a cancer patient, caregiver or loved one. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.
Diabetes Club and Support Group
Free membership/learn and have fun. Meetings are held from 10-11:30 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month at Living Smart Conference Room, 21216 Olean Blvd., Suite 6, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-4800 or visit www.diabetesFL.com.
Food Addicts Anonymous
A 12-step program for those who wish to recover from food addiction. Group meets from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-380-6550.
Holly’s Hope
Holly’s Hope, a group formed by Joan and Ed Morgan after their daughter Holly died by suicide in 2017, will host the first support group in North Port to help with grief from suicide. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in module three outside New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive. For more information, contact Vogel at 317-250-7316 or email at amy.vogel98@gmail.com.
Lung Matters support group
Lung Matters support group meets from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Call Port Charlotte Rehab Center for locations and more information at 941-235-8011.
NAMI Family Support groups
Port Charlotte: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will have a Family Support Group meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. This is for family members and caregivers of individuals with a mental illness. For more information, contact Ken and Ginger at 701-306-0023.
North Port: The family support group meets from 6-7:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane North Port. The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group is a peer-led group for family members and caregivers of adults living with mental illness. All meetings are free and confidential. For more information, call 941-376-9361 or visit the website at namisarasotacounty.org.
Venice: The family support group meets from 7-8:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group is a peer-led group for family members and caregivers of adults living with mental illness. All meetings are free and confidential. For more information, call 941-376-9361 or visit the website at namisarasotacounty.org.
Sarasota: The family support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Beneva Christian Church, 4835 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota. For more information, call 941-376-9361 or visit the website at namisarasotacounty.org.
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness meets from 6-7:30 p.m.. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the Mental Health Community Center (Prospect House), 240 S. Tuttle Ave., Unit B, Sarasota. Connection is a recovery support group program for adults living with mental illness providing a place that offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope. Call 941-376-9361 or visit the website at namisarasotacounty.org for more information.
Neuro Challenge for Parkinson’s patients and caregivers
Neuro Challenge provides ongoing monthly support groups, educational programs, individualized care and advising to help empower people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers with A Better Approach to Parkinson’s. www.neurochallenge.org.
Englewood: 10-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of the month at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, 7374 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Punta Gorda: 10-11:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month at the PG Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Port Charlotte: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Ostomy support meetings
The Charlotte County Ostomy Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Port Charlotte. For more information and assistance, contact Jerry Downs at 941-629-7568 or Gloria Patmore at 941-627-9077.
Overeaters anonymous
Overeating a problem? Overeaters Anonymous offers free meetings at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Call 941-626-8969 for more information.
Port Charlotte Pulmonary Hypertension & Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group
The group meets from noon to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. RSVP Linda Milo at 941-255-5043.
Sex Addicts Anonymous
Sex Addicts Anonymous is a 12-step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency. No dues or fees. The meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in Englewood and 7 p.m. in Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-222-0539 or email saaenglewood@gmail.com.
Stroke support group
A stroke support group will be held at 1 p.m. on the last Friday of each month at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Executive Dining Room, 21298 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Substance abuse support group
The Substance Abuse support group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lifeworks Substance Abuse Services, 4678 Tamiami Trail, Suite 105, Port Charlotte. Contact George at 941-979-5023 for more information.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) support group meets weekly throughout the year at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. and support group meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. TOPS is a low-cost support group. Strategies such as portion control, dealing with emotional eating, reducing carbohydrate consumption, journaling, eating more slowly and engaging with others and many more topics are discussed each week. Members are welcomed with smiles and hugs, have a non-judging environment to share their struggles and gain inspiration by working with others who are dealing with similar challenges. For more information visit us at topschapter0828.wordpress.com or on Facebook at TOPS Chapter 0828.
Visually Impaired Peer Group
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Women’s cancer support group
Celebrate Life women’s cancer support group meets at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. There typically is a speaker. Lunch at a Punta Gorda restaurant follows the meeting. Contact either Diane Mabye at 941-575-7746 or Sara Benson at 941-575-6765 to learn a little more about Celebrate Life.
To submit information about your support group, email the details to FeelingFit@sun-herald.com.
