Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.