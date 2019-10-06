The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents “Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain” on Oct. 12 as part of the Medical Grand Rounds annual luncheon-lecture series. Guest speaker Carlos L. Maas will lead the audience through a fascinating lecture illustrating the relationships between neurofeedback, human behavior and the orchestra.
Founded and developed by local neurologist Dr. Ramon A. Gil, Medical Grand Rounds is an innovative lecture series on the intersection of medicine and music, held as a Saturday luncheon to benefit the CSO, and is sponsored in part by local doctors, medical practices and the medical industry.
Guest speaker Maas currently works as a program specialist at Neurocore, where he oversees neurofeedback and heart-rate variability training, cognitive performance testing, and qEEGs. He received an Associate in Arts Degree from Florida South-Western State College while graduating with Honors. He went on to graduate from Lynn University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, concentration in Neuropsychology, graduating with Honors. He is NIH Certified in Protecting Human Research Participants, and MoCA Certified. Carlos is also BCIA trained in neurofeedback and is familiar with the International 10-20 system, and Neuroguide and Thought Technology systems, as well as HIPAA Laws.
Tickets are $50 to the general public, and free to pre-registered Medical Grand Rounds Patrons. Registration fee includes a cocktail reception at noon and luncheon-lecture at 1 p.m. at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 S.W. Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Register at charlottesymphony.com or by calling the CSO office at 941-205-5996.
