Bayfront Health held its 11th Annual Pantyhose-Free Zone Women’s Expo! at the Charlotte Cultural Center, in Port Charlotte.
The event which drew a steady crowd throughout featured numerous Woman’s Health-related exhibits, and offered free services, such as on-site massage, tests for vertigo, hearing, and blood sugar.
According to www.bayfront.com, “As a local leader in heart care and proud sponsor of the American Heart Association, Bayfront Health and all participating vendors are donating proceeds from this event to support efforts to reduce death caused by heart disease and stroke.” To learn more, visit BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
