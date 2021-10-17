The benefits of yoga after a breast cancer diagnosis

Every year we learn more about the benefits of yoga to help alleviate stress, anxiety, back pain, arthritis, depression, improve sleep and more. We’ve learned so much about yoga’s health benefits that doctors are increasingly recommending yoga as a supplement to health and wellness routines. We are also seeing the benefits of yoga as a complimentary therapy after a breast cancer diagnosis.
Here are three ways that a gentle and mindful approach to yoga can help support you during all stages of a breast cancer diagnosis.
Yoga helps to calm the mind and reduce stress and anxiety. The foundation of yoga is the breath. Most yoga classes begin by guiding participants to sense and feel natural breath patterns. Sometimes the focus is on lengthening one’s exhalation or bringing balance to the breath. Participants are encouraged to move with one’s breath and to use the breath as a gauge signaling if one might need to pause or rest. While this benefit of calming the mind and reducing stress and anxiety can be helpful for anyone, it is particularly so for someone who is in the midst of a breast cancer diagnosis.
Try this: Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Close your eyes or soften your gaze. Begin to feel your breath moving in and out of your body. Focus on where you feel that movement the most. Observe and feel your breath for two to three minutes. Then open your eyes and notice how you feel.
Yoga has been shown to help reduce cancer-related fatigue and “chemo-brain.” A 2019 study published by theNational Library of Medicinefound that yoga with its gentle movements, breath work and meditative practices help reduce cancer-related fatigue1 and the effects of “chemo-brain.”
Try this: Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Close your eyes or soften your gaze. Start to pay attention to the where your body makes contact with whatever it is touching. Notice what your feet are touching and move your awareness slowly up your body, noting each contact point. As you observe, try to relax any excessive tension you might be feeling. Once you reach your head, pause to feel your whole body for a moment. Then open your eyes and notice how you feel.
Yoga improves range of movement and has been shown to reduce shoulder and arm pain. Another study published by National Library of Medicine in 2018 found that the gentle movements practiced in a yoga class can slowly bring more range back into the shoulder, arm and chest region helping to alleviate pain. With the help of an experienced yoga teacher, you will be guided through movements that are safe and keep you in a range that is comfortable for where you are at any given stage of treatment or recovery. This movement not only leads to less pain but also overall improved physical functioning.
Try this: Sit in a comfortable position. Close your eyes or soften your gaze. Settle into a comfortable breath rhythm. As you inhale, lift your right arm up only as high as comfortable. As you exhale, lower it back down. Do the same on the left side and continue to move side to side for several rounds. After a bit, add a little side bend to the movement. Go slow and easy, and try not to go beyond a comfortable range. After two or three rounds, release the practice and pause to notice how you feel.
There are some things to keep in mind before going to your first class, particularly when dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis. First, be sure to talk to your doctor and get clearance for gentle movement and exercise. Then, contact any yoga studio you are thinking of visiting. Find out if the classes they offer are appropriate for you. Better yet, find out if they have experience working with individuals that are going through cancer treatment or are in recovery. Perhaps even consider setting up a private yoga session to discuss your individual needs and goals. Remember that yoga is a practice to support your current treatment plan, not take the place of it.
