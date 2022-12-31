Athletes and others need rest too

As vital as physical activity is to a healthy lifestyle, there is such a thing as too much exercise. Rest is important, too.

 MCC

Regular exercise has been linked to a host of health benefits. People who exercise regularly can lower their risk for chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes, and routine exercise can improve mood and potentially delay the onset of cognitive decline.

As vital as physical activity is to a healthy lifestyle, there is such a thing as too much exercise.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments