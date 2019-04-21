The volunteers stood out in the sea of people at the Bradenton Area Convention Center with their vivid orange T-shirts that said “Parkinson’s EXPO.” The 126 member volunteer crew, a mix of area residents, students, professionals and retirees, were on hand to help the Neuro Challenge staff execute the EXPO from check-in to helping people get to where they needed to be to delivering a boxed lunch to each person in the arena within the 10-minute window before the noon speaker. They succeeded.
The Parkinson’s EXPO, attended by more than 1,300 people from southwest Florida and beyond, represented 15 states and 23 counties in Florida. The free educational event, the largest of its kind in the country, featured national Parkinson’s experts on the latest research, treatment and disease management options for every stage of Parkinson’s as well as diverse resources for attendees to explore.
“Parkinson’s is a complicated disease, showing up differently for each person diagnosed which is why we provide such an array of resources and Parkinson’s expertise; there is no one answer that fits everyone,” said Neuro Challenge CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington.
Neuro Challenge provides the Parkinson’s EXPO at no charge. Next year’s Parkinson’s EXPO is scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Find out more about living well with Parkinson’s at neurochallenge.org or call 941-926-6413.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.