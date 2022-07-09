The effects of cancer on the body are profound, which is why so many people want to implement as many measures as they can to reduce their risk of developing the disease. One of the vital steps to take is to increase physical activity.
A recent study from researchers at the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute links exercise to a lower risk of specific types of cancer. People understand that exercise is important to health, but they may not know just how integral physical activity can be to cancer prevention and even recovery.
Physical activity includes walking, dancing, running, biking, swimming, engaging in sports activities, and performing household chores. The National Cancer Institute says higher levels of physical activity lower cancer risk in these types of cancer.
• Bladder cancer
• Breast cancer
• Colon cancer
• Endometrial cancer
• Esophageal cancer
• Kidney cancer
• Gastric (stomach) cancer
There also is some evidence that suggests physical activity is associated with a reduced risk of lung cancer.
Exercise affects various biological factors, which is why it may help prevent cancer. For example, exercise can prevent high blood levels of insulin, which have been linked to breast and colon cancer progression.
Furthermore, exercise can lower sex hormones like estrogen, which has been associated with cancer development and progression.
Since overweight and obesity are major risk factors for cancer development, exercising can reduce overall weight and belly fat, which improves the odds of cancer avoidance.
Chronic inflammation is associated with the development of cancer, and exercise helps lower this harmful type of inflammation, too, says Partner MD. In addition, physical activity helps boost the immune system, which may help prevent cancer or assist in recovery.
The ACS says adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity each week, preferably spread throughout the week.
For those who haven't exercised in a while, it is best to start exercising slowly and build up gradually. Examples of moderate-intensity exercise include brisk walking, dancing, softball, and doubles tennis. Vigorous activities include swimming, aerobic dance, running, or jogging.
Exercise also is great for cancer survivors, as it can improve sleep quality and energy levels. It also helps the body repair itself, and may improve bone strength.
In addition to healthy eating, exercise is one of the key steps people can take to reduce cancer risk.
