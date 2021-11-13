By MCC
The pancreas is an organ in the abdomen that is tucked behind the lowest part of the stomach. The pancreas releases enzymes that aid in digestion and produces hormones that help manage blood sugar. Just like other areas of the body, the pancreas can be affected by cancer.
The Mayo Clinic says that pancreatic cancer seldomly produces noticeable symptoms early on, which can make detection, and treatment at stages when it is most treatable, difficult. Most cases of pancreatic cancer are diagnosed after the cancer has spread to other organs.
Pancreatic cancer symptoms
Individuals need to be in tune with their bodies to notice anything unusual that may be indicative of pancreatic cancer. These symptoms, courtesy of WebMD, may indicate the presence of pancreatic cancer.
• Abdominal pain: A dull ache may radiate to the back from the upper abdomen. The pain may come and go.
• Bloating: A sense of early fullness or an uncomfortable swelling in the abdomen after eating may occur.
• Vomiting and nausea: Unexplained vomiting and nausea may be caused by pancreatic cancer.
• Jaundice: Pancreatic cancer may block ducts that release bile into the intestine. As a result, bile can build up in the blood and cause jaundice, a condition that turns the eyes and skin yellow.
• Stool and urine changes: Blockages may cause dark urine and light colored stools.
• Other symptoms: Weight loss, malaise, loss of appetite and elevated blood sugars may occur.
Prognosis
Five-year survival rates vary depending on the stage at which pancreatic cancer is diagnosed. The size and type of the tumor, lymph node involvement and degree of metastasis also affect prognosis. Exocrine pancreatic cancers, and pancreatic adenocarcinomas in particular, represent more than 90 percent of diagnoses. Compared with many other cancers, pancreatic cancer has a combined five-year survival rate that is very low at just 5% to 10%, says Johns Hopkins Medicine. This is due to the late stage of a typical diagnosis. However, prognosis improves for tumors that are resectable (can be surgically removed) or can be treated by other means.
Risk factors
The presence of a risk factor does not mean an individual will get pancreatic cancer. However, proactive steps to recognize symptoms or undergo testing that may catch pancreatic cancer early are still a worthwhile protective measure.
The American Cancer Society says the risk of getting pancreatic cancer is twice as high among people who smoke compared to those who never smoked. Being overweight or obese raises risk, as does having type 2 diabetes. Individuals with chronic pancreatitis, a long-term inflammation of the pancreas, are at elevated risk for pancreatic cancer. Men are slightly more likely than women to develop pancreatic cancer, and almost all patients are older than 45. Individuals also should speak to their doctors about inherited genes and family history of pancreatic cancer.
